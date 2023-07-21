What did G Herbo say about Young Thug? Former agrees to plead guilty in federal fraud case

In a recent development surrounding the federal fraud case, Chicago rapper G Herbo has made a shocking revelation about fellow rapper Young Thug. The renowned hip-hop artist, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, has agreed to plead guilty in connection to the fraud scheme. G Herbo also reportedly made a statement about Young Thug, a prominent figure in the hip-hop community.

In an Instagram story, Herbo said:

"I know Foenemm won't tell on me like YSL members told on Thug"

Raphouse TV (RHTV) @raphousetv7 he also mentioned he made a Million last week! (Swipe to see Herbo Might face 20 Years In Jail if Convicted) G Herbo Says His Guys Wouldn't Tell On Him Like YSL Members Did Young Thughe also mentioned he made a Million last week! (Swipe to see Herbo Might face 20 Years In Jail if Convicted) pic.twitter.com/hNIvF0dt1x " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/hNIvF0dt1x

Soon after this, his Instagram story went viral and it raised eyebrows and sparked intrigue among fans and critics alike.

According to Chicago Tribune, G Herbo has become entangled in a complex legal situation, facing charges related to the fraudulent acquisition of luxury items and services. As the case progressed, investigators uncovered a web of financial deceit allegedly orchestrated by the rapper and his associates.

What is G Herbo accused of?

He faced serious accusations along with five other associates, including promotor Antonio Strong. They were accused of engaging in a fraudulent scheme, using stolen identities to amass around $1.5 million in charges. The fraudulent expenses included private jet trips, a luxurious vacation to a villa in Jamaica, and even the purchase of expensive "designer puppies."

The case was filed in Massachusetts because one of the private airline owners involved in the scheme operates from that state. The charges against G Herbo and his associates highlight the severity of their alleged actions, which involved deceitfully obtaining high-end services and luxury items.

According to the plea agreement made public on Wednesday, G Herbo allegedly used the money obtained from the fraudulent activities to enhance his career. He would travel to different concert venues and show off his luxurious lifestyle by posting pictures and videos of himself on private jets, in fancy cars, and at the lavish Jamaican villa.

Moreover, Wright is said to have assisted Antonio Strong in acquiring designer puppies from a business. He pretended to be the one purchasing the puppies while hiding Strong's real identity from the business. This deceitful act aimed to cover up their involvement in the fraudulent scheme and acquire expensive items.

Herbo's legal team is yet to release an official statement regarding his guilty plea or his purported statement about Young Thug.

What are the charges against rapper Young Thug?

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is no stranger to legal issues himself. In 2022, he faced legal troubles in Georgia, along with fellow rapper Gunna, when both artists were indicted on a staggering 56 counts related to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The RICO charges in Georgia have significantly impacted Young Thug's reputation, leading many to speculate on the connection between the two artists' legal situations.