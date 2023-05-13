American rapper, singer, and songwriter Gunna has recently commented on his comeback, leaving fans waiting for the artist’s new music. On May 10, Gunna commented under the post of his fan account. The post posed questions about his whereabouts. As a reply, the artist commented under the post:

“I'm OTW”

As soon as fans discovered the comment might hint at the artist’s comeback, they flooded the internet excitedly. Fans are interpreting the artist’s comment as OTW means On the way. That being said, many netizens also have mixed reactions to the artist’s comeback update due to his past involvement in a YSL RICO case. Gunna spent seven months in jail before taking a plea deal in December 2022.

Since then, the artist has not released any new music, but his latest update of a comeback on Instagram with a blue P emoji thrilled fans.

The artist’s last album DS4EVER was published in January 2022. The album took the Number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

Fans react as Gunna comments on his comeback

The artist already has three studio albums published. His latest one DS4Ever became his second consecutive number-one album on the Billboard 200. The rapper is also renowned for his amazing music and collaborations with popular artists, including Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Nav.

Fans are eager for his comeback and what he will bring after a long hiatus. Here’s how fans reacted on social media to the artist’s comeback.

More information on Gunna

On August 16, 2019, the artist was featured on Young Thug's single Hot, which also marked the latter's debut studio album titled So Much Fun. The track has garnered several streams, propelling it to rank 1 on Apple Music.

The track also released a remix version with an extra feature on a verse from Travis Scott on October 31, Halloween. The remix skyrocketed the track to rank 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The artist is well known for his hit tracks, including Pushin P featuring Young Thug and Future from DS4Ever in 2022, Drip Too Hard with Lil Baby from Drip Harder in 2018, Too Easy with Future from DS4Ever in 2022, and Solid featuring Drake from Slime Language 2 in 2021.

The rapper's other popular tracks are What Happened To Virgil? from DS4Ever, Dollaz On My Head featuring Young Thug from Wunna in 2020, Ski with Young Thug from Slime Language 2 in 2021, Sold Out Dates featuring Lil Baby from Drip Harder in 2018, Baby Birkin from Drip or Drown 2 in 2019, and Three Headed Snake featuring Young Thug from Drip or Drown 2 in 2019.

