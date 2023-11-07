Did Harry Styles shave his head? Buzz cut claim sparks disbelief among fans, triggers hilarious meme fest

The Harry Styles song Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times has never resonated more with his fans after reports surfaced that the singer recently shaved his head. The claim stunned his fans, who took a moment to mourn the loss of his lustrous mop of not-quite-curly hair.

Since Styles stepped into the spotlight during his boy band days, his voluminous hair has served as part of his allure, with fans becoming increasingly obsessed with the mane. Over the years, it has gone through a few transformations that mirrored his growth from a pop star to an actor to a fashion icon.

In 2017, the actor cut his hair to a shorter, pushed-back style for the movie Dunkirk, sending the Twittersphere into a frenzy and prompting Style’s name to trend across the globe.

“I didn’t think too much about it,” he said during an interview with E! News at the time. “I assumed, when auditioning for a [movie] based in World War II I’d probably have to have a trim.”

The recent reports online suggesting Styles got a buzz cut has had a similar effect on fans who took to the internet to express their disbelief, which has triggered a hilarious memfest online. While there is no official confirmation on the claim, it did not stop it from going viral online.

Netizens react to Harry Styles Buzz cut claim circulating online

The buzz cut heard around the world has triggered a volley of memes online, with people seemingly mourning the loss of Harry Styles's iconic mane. The recent reports were reminiscent of the 2017 haircut that had a similar effect on his fans. While Styles did not completely shave his head in 2017, the buzz cut marked an extreme transformation from what fans were accustomed to.

Netizens who missed his long tresses are putting out tweets along the lines of, “wrapping myself in my Harry Styles blanket hoping the rumors of him getting a buzz cut aren’t true, ” and “Harry Styles got a buzz cut” *gunshots*

Shortly before reports surfaced that Styles got a buzz cut, he was sporting a neatly-trimmed hair cut, a throwback to his Dunkirk days. Earlier this year, Styles walked the Grammy red carpet with the look with his tinsel jumpsuit by Gucci and won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

“Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me,” he said while thanking his fellow nominees in his speech. “A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone.”

During U2's most recent Sphere gig in Las Vegas, Bono surprised fans by singing a snippet of Harry Styles' Sign of the Times. The incident, which transpired before reports of the buzz cut surfaced online, now appears slightly prophetic.