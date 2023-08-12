Did Morgan Wallen shave his mullet? New haircut pictures leave fans in disbelief

Morgan Wallen left his fans in shock after they discovered him without his mullet. As part of his ongoing One Night At A Time World Tour, he arrived to perform at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, sporting a new haircut after shaving his mullet.

The event attendees shared the moment on social media platforms, where Wallen was wearing a red ball cap on top of his shaved head. During his performance, Wallen addressed his new look and said that he had to shave his hair because he no longer liked it.

Wallen's haircut pictures have gone viral on the internet, and users have begun reacting to them on social media. One of them wrote in a tweet that she was "not okay" and would need a few days to process what she saw. Another person said that the mullet era is over.

Morgan Wallen's shaved look leaves his fans in shock

Morgan Wallen's appearance with a completely new look has left netizens in shock. Wallen's look without his mullet has led to a lineup of reactions on Twitter:

Taste of Country reported in 2018 that there is a story behind the mullet. Morgan was once going through the photo albums of his parents and saw a wedding picture where his father had a mullet. He decided to try the same on himself.

"I get some hate for sure. Somebody thought […] they said, 'Look at Morgan Wallen up on stage with a mullet and a dip in!' I did not have a dip in, okay?!"

While he spoke to his father, he said that he needed to follow what he wanted to do, and he got the mullet in a few months. While preparing for his Risers performance shoot, his stylist did some trimming and worked on the side, which made him look more contemporary than his mullet forefathers.

Before getting the mullet, Morgan had short hair, which was also loved by his fans. However, his mullet is said to be one of his most popular hairstyles so far, despite the fact that he has tried a few other hairstyles in the past.

Morgan Wallen is currently busy with his ongoing One Night At A Time World Tour

Morgan Wallen announced the One Night At A Time World Tour in December 2022. It started on March 15, 2023, with concerts taking place in New Zealand and Australia. His next lineup of shows was held in the United States in April 2023.

He stated that people asked him if he wanted to take a break from his work, but he wanted to write and make more music. His ongoing tour is scheduled to end on October 7 of this year.

Morgan has released three albums so far, along with 13 singles. Wallen has also released four EPs in his career.