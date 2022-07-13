Did Moriah Elizabeth have a baby? YouTuber makes surprise revelation in recent video 

Squishy toy YouTube legend Moriah Elizabeth revealed a piece of shocking news in her latest video. The ever-loved content creator shared with fans that she is a mother. Her followers did not expect the newest revelation as the 27-year-old kept the child and pregnancy away from social media. In the gripping video, the mother of one revealed that her daughter is 10 months old.

At the time of writing this article, the video titled There's Something I want to Tell You…, amassed over two million views. In the short video, Moriah Elizabeth revealed in the first minute of the video,

“I have a child.”

She continued:

“I have one daughter, it is just one secret child. Nothing crazy.”

The mother revealed her daughter's age and explained that throughout her pregnancy, she had been posting videos on her 7.5 million-subscriber channel, and fans were unaware of the big secret.

While speaking about filming during her pregnancy, Elizabeth shared:

“The last video I filmed while pregnancy was a dollar store makeover. I was eight months pregnant when I filmed this video. I raised my table up pretty high so that you couldn’t see my pregnancy.”

Moriah Elizabeth also revealed that there was only one week where she went without posting during her pregnancy. The mother shared that during labor, she requested her husband to update fans that she could not post as she was unwell.

The YouTuber also revealed the reason for not sharing the birth news. Moriah Elizabeth said:

“I kept putting it off because I was nervous about how you guys would feel about the fact that I didn’t share sooner. I didn’t want you to feel like I was trying to trick you. I hope you guys aren’t mad at me. Hope you guys understand why I waited so long to tell you.”

Elizabeth went on to express that she did not want to reveal her child's name and would rarely post videos of her daughter on social media as she tried to respect the child's privacy. The YouTuber went on to include her daughter in the video.

Moriah Elizabeth is best known for her squishy toy videos and makeovers

The content creator launched her channel in August 2010. She initially created fun vlog-style videos. However, she eventually shifted to creating squishy toys and DIY-related videos. She claimed stardom after her series Wreck This Journal became a fan favorite.

Fans have liked her because of her unique form of interacting with her audience. Her viewers can send their squishies to her, which she paints and gives makeovers. Along with painting the soft toys, she also fixes broken toys. As she became a well-known creator on the video-sharing platform, she released her book titled Create This Book.

Although where she was born in America remains unknown, she has revealed that her father is Peruvian-Italian while her mother is Caucasian. She got married to her husband Jordan when she was 19 years old.

