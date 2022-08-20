Did Quando Rondo get shot? Support pours in after rapper is hospitalized and his friend Lul Pab dies in shooting

Troubles for Quando Rondo, only seem to increase as he was reportedly shot and injured on August 19. However, that wasn't all as one of his friends, Lul Pab, was also shot in the incident.

Through social media, the rapper's friends asked him to stay strong and said that he was currently stable. Although some reports noted that he had passed away, the rumors were debunked by reliable sources.

Quando Rondo reportedly shot and fans send their support

The shooting took place in Georgia and led to the hospitalization of Quando Rondo. His friend, Lul Pab, however, was killed in the incident even though an individual operating his social media account said that he wasn't dead.

Rondo's aunt gave an update on his condition on his Instagram story and said that although he was injured, he would survive.

The motive behind Quando Rondo's shooting remain unknown (Image via quando_rondo/Instagram)

The rapper's aunt asked every to give her family some time to call her and added that Rondo is fine and that she has already spoken to him. In another Instagram story, she wrote:

“I know y’all are concerned but please stop calling me!!! Please understand I can’t talk to him [and] not none of the people I need to be talkin’ to for him if y’all keep calling!! I just kept answering because I think y’all him! Please stopppppp.”

Following reports of the shooting incident, Rondo’s fans were worried and sent their best wishes to him on social media:

Real Nigga Quezzy💯✊🏿 @QuezzyQuez707 This is Me after hearing Quando Rondo Got Shot This is Me after hearing Quando Rondo Got Shot https://t.co/mAjNP8Rl9n

Youngboy Updates ⚜️ @YbUpdate



— thank god I was finna deactivate this shit Quando rondo aunt confirmed he’s alright— thank god I was finna deactivate this shit Quando rondo aunt confirmed he’s alright 💚— thank god I was finna deactivate this shit https://t.co/CY7Cz6M3mD

DB Wavo @DeeBlockDavo Damn prayers up to Quando Rondo Damn prayers up to Quando Rondo 💯

👑King Roy @RoyIsThaTruth Dam Quando Rondo got shot.... Dam Quando Rondo got shot....

Detailed information on the reported shooting is still awaited and the motive behind it remains unknown.

Quando Rondo's controversies and legal problems explored

Quando Rondo escaped a gunfire incident in May 2021 outside a store. However, one of his crew members was shot and transported to a hospital.

Rondo gained recognition in November 2020 following a brawl between him and King Von’s crew, leading to the latter's death. Rondo’s crew claimed that they were acting in self-defense and according to TMZ, Rondo was resting in his car when Von’s crew approached him and his crew.

King Von was seen punching in the video and though Rondo didn't say anything for two weeks, he released the song End of Story, referring to the incident and his involvement. He also showcased his support towards Timothy Leeks in the song, who was arrested on charges of shooting Von.

Also known as Tyquian Terrel Bowman, the rapper is currently signed to record labels Never Broke Again and Atlantic Records. The 23-year-old became popular after the release of his song I Remember. This was followed by three mixtapes between 2018 and 2019 – Life B4 Fame, Life After Fame, and From the Neighborhood to the Stage.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave