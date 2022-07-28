What happened to Quando Rondo? Rapper claims he's in the hospital fighting for his life

Quando Rondo might be suffering from some health-related issues and this has increased concern among his fans. On July 27, the rapper reportedly revealed on his Instagram Story that he is currently undergoing treatment but did not reveal the reason behind it. He wrote,

"Pray for me, in da hospital fightin' for my life [broken heart emojis] [praying hand emoji] #fuClean."

LMENGOS AMIGOS ⵣ @StrawberryNut4 what a day Jaydayoungan got shot and he may not survive , quando rondo is fighting for his life in hospitalwhat a day Jaydayoungan got shot and he may not survive , quando rondo is fighting for his life in hospital 😔 what a day

AI Junior @BigpieceJr0 Bruh Quando Rondo in the hospital??? Bruh Quando Rondo in the hospital???

His most recent tweet read, "Thank you God." The rapper has been posting promotional videos alongside items from his jewelry collections.

Quando Rondo's health issues explored

No Jumper @nojumper Quando Rondo says he’s in the hospital fighting for his life Quando Rondo says he’s in the hospital fighting for his life https://t.co/26zDu8jZpc

Reports of Quando Rondo's hospitalization have raised a lot of questions. News portal Sandrarose reported that Rondo is suffering from acute kidney failure after drinking lean, which is a concoction of prescription codeine and hard candy mixed in a soft drink.

However, Quando Rondo posted an Instagram Story earlier today debunking reports of his hospitalization. He shared posted the story along with a photo of him sitting on a plane.

“That’s sh*t fake a*s h*ll I don’t even type like that.”

Everything known about Quando Rondo

Quando Rondo is a famous rapper (Image via quando_rondo/Instagram)

Born Tyquian Terrel Bowman, Quando gained recognition for an altercation between his crew and King Von's crew outside a nightclub in November 2020. The incident also led to a shoot-out leading to the latter's death.

Quando's group claimed that they did everything in self-defense and the opposite side was acting in aggression. Reports say that Quando was resting inside his car outside the nightclub when he saw Von and his team walking towards his associates. Von was also spotted attacking Quando's crew in video footage.

Quando recalled the incident in his song End of Story. He mentioned in the song that he defended himself and showed support for his friend Timothy Leeks, who was also accused of murdering Von.

Quando made his debut with the song I Remember in 2018. This was followed by the release of two more songs, Motivation and Paradise, and their videos received decent feedback on YouTube.

His next release was a mixtape Life B4 Fame, which featured several artists like ABG, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and OMB Peezy. The mixtape was streamed for 1 million streams on MyMixtapez.

He released another single, Kiccin' Shit, in June 2018 and signed to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Atlantic Records imprint, Never Broke Again, LLC. He was featured on YoungBoy's song, I Am Who They Say I Am, and on the EP, 4Loyalty.

The 23-year-old's second mixtape, Life After Fame, was released in September 2018 and featured guest verses from other artists. He released a single, Scarred from Love, in 2019 and was included in his third mixtape, From the Neighborhood to the Stage, in May 2019. His first studio album, QPac, was released in January 2020.

He released his fourth mixtape, Still Taking Risks, in May 2021 and it included 15 songs and three bonus records.

