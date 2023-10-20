Did The White House dox the Delta Force? Backlash over Special forces photos explained

American President Joe Biden's administration was slammed online after The White House accidentally revealed the visual identities of the first US responders deployed in Israel. On October 19, the official Instagram handle of The White House shared a picture of the 46th President shaking hands with the members of the special operators working to save hostages captured by Hamas.

In the since-deleted picture, which went viral on several social media platforms, Biden can be seen surrounded by American troops standing among U.S. and Israeli flags. The caption read:

Expand Tweet

"In Israel, President Biden met with first responders to thank them for their bravery and the work they're doing in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks."

The picture also included the faces of three other fighters from Delta Force, in addition to the military person Biden was wishing well. The soldier introduced himself and showed off a unique collection of tattoos on his right arm as they shook hands. As per The New York Post, the photo garnered over 6,100 likes before it was deleted and circulated over social media.

The White House apologized for revealing the faces of the special troop members

After the picture, which showed Joe Biden shaking hands with several US special operators working to find and rescue hostages captured by Hamas, faced backlash for revealing their identities, The White House took down the photo after an hour of posting it.

In a statement issued to the New York Post, a spokesperson for The White House said:

"As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately deleted the photo. We regret the error and any issues this may have caused.”

Following the October 7 violence by Hamas, the Department of Defense (DoD) has increased its presence in Israel. According to the New York Times, in addition to increased weaponry sent to the Middle East, the Pentagon has dispatched a small team of Special Operations personnel to Israel to "assist with intelligence and planning" in attempts to free the 150 captives held by Hamas.

At a news conference on October 14, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that he had ordered the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to go into the eastern Mediterranean "to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war."

According to military sources cited by the Times, the Air Force is reportedly sending more assault aircraft to the Persian Gulf area. The additional planes will result in twice as many F-16, A-10, and F-15E squadrons being stationed in the area.

The Israeli government has announced that Hamas is holding 203 captives as a result of the terror group's Oct. 7 strike on southern Israel. The White House has confirmed that Americans are included in that figure.