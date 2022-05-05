Did Tre Melvin die? Death rumors debunked as obituary post sparks concern 

Fans of YouTuber Tre Melvin were horrified to see an obituary on his social media yesterday. The image had a picture of Melvin along with his birthdate and May 6 (listed as his date of death).

The image also had a text that read:

"In loving memory of Tre Melvin."

However, it was later revealed that the post was part of a marketing scheme to promote his upcoming video. The news caused anger among his fanbase, who flooded his comment section to share their disagreement with the idea.

Tre Melvin is releasing a new music video

To make the marketing seem real, the post was linked to an obituary page that contained text reading:

"An outdated variant of Dayton, Ohio-born actor, writer, producer, singer, songwriter, designer, poet, philanthropist, clairvoyant, and digital creator Tre Melvin peacefully departed this life, for the thousandth time, on Friday, May 6, 2022. Upon his deathbed, he documented his final thoughts."

Upon clicking on "Final Thoughts," users are taken to a YouTube video set to premiere on May 6.

The video is supposed to be Melvin's new single, Die 1,000 Times. The artist shared his vision behind the marketing strategy by saying:

“I chose to explore the cycle of death in this particular chapter to venerate my late best friend, Katherya Pacheco, and each of my benevolent ancestors.”

He told a media house that his views on life and death have changed since his car accident in 2020. For those unaware, Melvin and his friend Pacheco were in a devastating car accident in 2020, which cost Pacheco her life and impaired Melvin with a brain injury.

The artist explained:

“Each individual’s relationship with death differs from the next. Many view it to be taboo; too frightening a subject to discuss. But one thing I’ve learned from the car collision that rendered Kathy and I unconscious in June of 2020, and her earthly passing the following day, is that death is everything but.”

He continued:

“My belief is that through death, and the exploration of it and rebirth via my art, she shall live on. Be it physically or metaphysically, there is no life without death. There is no beginning without end. Death is my birthright, and it is yours too.”

However, the concept didn't sit right with many of his fans and followers. Here are some of the reactions from his Twitter account:

Primordial Terra. @PrimordialTerra @TreMelvin Please be careful about the words you speak (or write) out about yourself. As many on here have said, there is power in the tongue. @TreMelvin Please be careful about the words you speak (or write) out about yourself. As many on here have said, there is power in the tongue.

More about the YouTuber

Tre Melvin is a successful content creator on YouTube from Dayton, Ohio. Born on October 28, 1992, the artist is 29 years old. Melvin studied theater at Stivers School for the Performing Arts, participating in various stage plays, musicals, and television commercials. He later pursued Business Marketing at the University of Cincinnati.

The artist is known for his YouTube sketches and parodies and has over three million subscribers on his channel "This is a commentary." His work has featured in several mainstream media houses like NBC News, Essence, BET, Jet Magazine, E! News, etc.

