Did a woman die for a second time after North East Ambulance Service paramedics pronounced her dead? Durham police launches investigation

An unidentified patient, who had been pronounced dead by the paramedics of the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), woke up in Darlington Memorial Hospital on Friday. Paramedics, who believed the individual had passed away after an "incident" earlier in the day, brought them to the hospital in County Durham on October 13.

However, when they got there, they discovered that the patient was still alive. The NEAS launched an investigation into the case soon after. The ambulance service also issued an official statement apologizing to the patient and their family members.

The woman has now actually died. According to Durham Police, who have officially confirmed the woman's death, it was "unexpected" and an autopsy will be performed.

The North East Ambulance Service Trust expressed their regret on person's death

The North East Ambulance Service apologized for their actions (Image via Facebook / North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust)

According to the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), the anonymous person's family and relatives had been informed about the incident. The ambulance service, however, expressed regret due to the inconvenience caused.

According to News Sky, addressing the incident, Andrew Hodge, the NEAS paramedicine’s director, said:

"As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we opened an investigation and contacted the patient's family”.

He added:

"We are deeply sorry for the distress that this has caused them. A full review of this incident is being undertaken and we are unable to comment any further at this stage."

He further continued:

"The colleagues involved are being supported appropriately and we will not be commenting further about any individuals at this point."

However, as per BBC, the Darlington Memorial Hospital's operator, County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, refused to add anything to the NEAS statement.

The Durham police, on the other hand, have tagged the death as “unexpected” and have launched an investigation into the matter.

This is not the first time that North East Ambulance Service has come under fire

The event occurred only five months after a report detailing how North East Ambulance Service ambulance staff had hid their mistakes and hidden information from an investigation was released.

One incident covered in this study involved the death of Quinn Evie Milburn-Beadle, a teen from Shildon, who passed away when a paramedic failed to administer advanced life support.

According to Sky News, one of the paramedics had already pronounced the patient dead rather than doing CPR. Later, that staff member involved was fired.

There were "significant culture and behavioral issues" at North East Ambulance Service, according to the investigation of the entire episode, which was overseen by Dame Marianne Griffiths, the CEO of Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals.

As per Guardian, after the investigation was over, Griffiths addressed the victim's family and said:

“It is clear that they are not only devastated by the loss of their loved ones but also by the ambulance service’s response to the legitimate questions about their care."

Furthermore, as per Sky News, Quinn Evie Milburn-Beadle's family has criticised the report as a "whitewash" and rejected it. Additionally, the family also believed that Quinn may have survived if the paramedic had taken more measures to try and save her.