"Dimpled leaders must be close": ARMYMOAs react warmly as BTS' RM confesses he would film TikTok dance challenge if TXT's Soobin asks so

BTS' RM confessed that he is willing to film a TikTok dance challenge with TXT's Soobin if he asks him to. On November 14, Bangtan's leader hosted an impromptu Weverse live, much to fans' delight. BTS' leader RM generously answered questions posed by ARMYs.

One of the questions was related to filming dance challenges with his fellow HYBE labelmates. During the Weverse live, an unnamed ARMY asked BTS' RM if he would film a dance challenge video with Bangtan's brother group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aka TXT. Bangtan's leader responded that if TXT's leader Soobin requested him, he would readily oblige.

"If Soobin says he wants to do (a challenge with me) then I'll do it," RM said.

ARMYMOAs (fans of both BTS and TXT) have a reason to cheer as BTS' RM has not only agreed to film a TikTok dance challenge video but also showcased his rock-solid friendship with TXT's leader Soobin. BTS fans are called ARMYs, and TXT fans are called MOAs.

BTS' RM has never filmed a TikTok dance challenge

BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, with an almost bankrupt Big Hit Entertainment. The group not only changed their fortunes but also enabled Big Hit Entertainment to rebrand itself as a multi-million dollar company, HYBE. For many years, BTS was the only artist under BIG HIT MUSIC until the label debuted their second boy group, TOMORROW X TOGETHER or TXT, in 2019.

Since TXT is only the second boy group to debut under BIG HIT MUSIC, BTS members are protective of their brother group and have taken it upon themselves to take them under their wings and guide them through their careers.

Over the past years, leaders BTS' RM and TXT's Soobin have forged a strong friendship. Soobin has always praised the Indigo singer for his incredible leadership, intelligence, and ability to tackle tricky situations.

BTS' RM has also expressed his fondness for TXT's Soobin and has encouraged him to do his best to lead his group. Hence, ARMYMOAs were delighted to learn that the Still Life singer is willing to film a TikTok dance challenge video should Soobin ask him.

BTS' RM is the only Bangtan member who has never filmed a dance challenge. However, ARMYMOAs are hopeful that the Wild Flower singer will join Soobin in filming a dance challenge video for the quintet's latest album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, which was released on October 13.

ARMYMOAs are suggesting BTS' RM and TXT's Soobin film the Happily Ever After dance challenge. Happily Ever After is a pop track from TXT's album The Name Chapter: Freefall. The track explores the idea of youth finally accepting their harsh reality and escaping the make-believe, fairy-tale land they are used to living in.

Previously, Jungkook participated in the Happily Ever After dance challenge with TXT members Beomgyu and Taehyun. The three members held hands together and formed a circle, dancing enthusiastically to the track.

Fans are also pleased to learn that BTS' RM trusts TXT's Soobin enough to want to film a dance challenge video with him. ARMYMOAs are now patiently waiting for the leaders to film a dance challenge video together.

BTS' RM covers members Jimin, Jungkook, and V's solo songs

BTS' leader RM may have shied away from TikTok dance challenges, but he has taken to impromptu singing on his Weverse live to show his love for his younger bandmates Jimin, Jungkook, and V.

The Mono singer serenaded ARMYs by singing his favorite song from V's debut solo song, Slow Dancing. Bangtan's leader also covered Jimin's Billboard-topping title track Like Crazy from his first-ever solo album, FACE. He even did the famous voiceover dialogue from the song.

Finally, RM enthralled ARMYs by singing the explicit version of Jungkook's Billboard-topping hit summer single SEVEN and 3D. Fans loved the Indigo singer's version of Jack Harlow's rap.

In other news, Bangtan's leader confirmed that more information regarding his military enlistment and future projects will be unveiled at a later date.