Dion Middleton arrest: NYC corrections officer charged with murder for shooting Raymond Chaluisant

On 22 July, 45-year-old Dion Middleton, a New York Corrections officer, was arraigned in connection to the death of 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant.

According to a report by the New York Attorney general, the encounter is believed to have taken place in the Bronx on July 21, when Dion Middleton allegedly shot at a vehicle carrying Raymond Chaluisant, striking the teenager in the face.

Rebecca Kavanagh @DrRJKavanagh The correction officer, Dion Middleton, works training NYPD officers at a shooting range.



After the arrival of first responders, Chaluisant was transported to a hospital, where he died of his wounds.

After the arrival of first responders, Chaluisant was transported to a hospital, where he died of his wounds.

According to CBS, after the shooting, Middleton left the scene and went to work as a corrections officer. There, he was arrested by NYPD officers. Middleton was charged with murder in the second degree and manslaughter in the first and second degree.

Why did Dion Middleton allegedly shoot Raymond Chaluisant?

According to the New York Post, Dion Middleton reportedly fired at Raymond Chaluisant's vehicle after a brief encounter. Middleton's defense claimed that he shot Chaluisant, whose body was recovered with a toy water-pellet gun, because the corrections officer believed the teenager was armed with a real weapon.

Eric Adams is a Fascist @peoplesmedianyc



NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews Bead Blasters shoot gel water beads propelled by a spring-loaded air pump, making them an air rifle. Air rifles are a violation in NYC & are unlawful to possess. Violators found in possession of these will be issued a criminal summons & the weapon will be confiscated.



Violators found in possession of these will be issued a criminal summons & the weapon will be confiscated. Bead Blasters shoot gel water beads propelled by a spring-loaded air pump, making them an air rifle. Air rifles are a violation in NYC & are unlawful to possess. Violators found in possession of these will be issued a criminal summons & the weapon will be confiscated. https://t.co/otLkGAHFu4 Off-duty Dept. of Corrections cop Dion Middleton murdered 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant and NYPD decides to blame & criminalize the kid with the toy and not the pig with a real gun who actually killed someone.As expected. twitter.com/nypdnews/statu… Off-duty Dept. of Corrections cop Dion Middleton murdered 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant and NYPD decides to blame & criminalize the kid with the toy and not the pig with a real gun who actually killed someone. As expected. twitter.com/nypdnews/statu…

As per Middleton's defense attorney, Joey Jackson, Middleton fired at the teen after he felt a "stinging in his back", which is believed to have been a pellet from the toy gun.

The defence claims Jackson acted under the impression that the gun was real. In Bronx Criminal Court, he said:

“I’m trying to provide context. That context would suggest to the court that at the time my client discharged a single round, he was doing so under the belief that he was in immediate fear of death of his life."

In an official statement made by the Corrections Officer Benevolent Organization, a union that Dion Middleton belongs to, President Benny Boscio also reinforced the idea that the shooting was in self defense.

The union leader said that a toy gun could easily be mistaken for a real one, and that it was understandable if Middleton believed he was under threat.

He said:

“Toy guns no longer resemble toys, as the images of this water pistol demonstrate and they remain an ongoing threat to public safety. We will provide Officer Middleton with the best possible representation to ensure that his legal rights are protected.”

KJ @Culture434 A 18 year old playing with a water gun was fatally shot in the Bronx early Thursday & an off-duty Correction officer was later arrested. Dion Middleton, 45, was hit with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Raymond Chaluisant,

Jackson believed that Chaluisant may have fired the water pellet gun because of a TikTok challenge, in which teenagers reportedly fire toy guns at strangers.

He said:

“Let’s call it what it is, a weapon. It looks real and it’s a weapon that shoots pellets which tend to hurt."

He continued:

“This is all the rage on TikTok and I think a lot more young people are going to have significant issues in the event that they continue to use it."

Old Woman Seeking Justice @GrownRoom @NYPDnews Dion Middleton shot a kid in the head, drove the dying kid a half mile from the crime scene & then left him to die and "went to work." The squirt gun isn't the problem here. #FTP #AbolishThePolice

Dion Middleton is currently being held on a $1 million bond. In an online statement, the NYPD confirmed that the water-pellet pistol involved in the case is legally defined as an air-rifle, making it illegal in New York City.

