"Disgusting degenerate": Below Deck Mediterranean fans react to drunk guest entering crew area

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 aired a brand new episode this week. The segment started with a dinner service for a group of guests, one of whom wasn't on his best behavior. During dinner, the guest in question, Amish, kept telling Kyle Viljeon to get him "more ale" and he increasingly got drunk.

As he got more inebriated, he noted that being on the boat was "F*cking awesome," adding that he was going to get "f*cked up" that night.

The guest was rude to some of the others as well and asked Simon why he had a bracelet with his name on it. He asked him if it was in case he forgot his name, calling him a "f*cking idiot." While the guest was inappropriate during the dinner, what didn't sit well with fans was that he drunkenly entered the crew areas in the middle of the night.

Fans took to social media to slam the guest. One person, @nannasbananas, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"This charter guest Amish is disgusting degenerate! Hope they toss him off the boat!"

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 will return with a brand new episode next Monday on Bravo.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans slam Amish for invading crew's privacy in season 8 episode 12

Expand Tweet

Below Deck Mediterranean aired a brand new episode this week. The segment started with the guests' first dinner on board, during which Amish, a friend of the primary, kept asking for more alcohol. He referred to Tumi as Three-Mi and noted that he was going to get really drunk that night.

However, the trouble started after the service wrapped and everyone was in bed. The Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 guest was seen roaming the boat yelling "more, more" while looking for more alcohol. While wandering, he came across the crew area and decided to explore it.

He accidentally entered Jessika and Lily's cabins, but quickly departed after apologizing. However, he again opened another door and caught Chef Jack completely off-guard while he was changing.

"You've got to be kidding me," Jack said in a confessional.

Luke, who went to check what was happening, told the guest to go back to his room because people were trying to sleep. Kyle informed the captain about the same.

The next morning, Captain Sandy spoke to the primary guest about Amish and told him this behavior was unacceptable. She warned that Amish would be escorted off the luxury yacht if he could not be controlled.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans took to social media to react to the segment and slammed the guest for his inappropriate behavior.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 will return to Bravo with a brand new episode next Monday.