Molly Cameron is a transgender cyclist who has been riding bikes since the late 1990s. However, she recently came into the spotlight after she ranked first in a three-day stage race Cascade Gravel Grinder. The race was an all-women's race and Molly being ranked first had several social media users ignited and angry.

As mentioned earlier, Molly has been an openly transgender athlete and has faced a lot of criticism when netizens highlighted that she also took part in races for men as well. However, according to her license, she is a female. Thus, when Molly Cameron won the recent race, it left many social media users angry and irritated with one person even saying that Molly was “disgusting, dishonorable, narcissist and a cheater.”

Social media users bash transgender cyclist, Molly Cameron as she comes first in the women's race in Cascade Gravel Grinder: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Nineteen women participated in the recent race where Molly Cameron was ranked first. She was followed by Flavia Oliveira Parks in second place and Serena Gordon in third place. It is also worth noting that Molly wasn't the only transgender cyclist in the race. One of the other contestants was a woman named Claire Law, who is a biological male but identifies as female.

Trigger warning: This article contains screenshots of people misgendering certain names mentioned throughout the piece.

Molly Cameron slammed after winning the Cascade Gravel Grinder women’s race

The recent victory of the transgender cyclist Molly Cameron in the Cascade Gravel Grinder women's race sparked a significant reaction across social media. As news about Cameron's win spread across social media, people began expressing their polarizing opinions. Many expressed strong sentiments regarding the fairness of competing against women.

Some even stated the Olympic Rules which say that athletes need to compete with the gender they were born with unless they have undergone gender reassignment surgery. While some said that it was unbelievable to let Cameron participate in the race, others misgendered Molly and called her a "cheater."

While a lot of people were misgendering Molly and calling her out for the win, there were multiple other social media users who supported her. They said that it was okay for her to participate in women’s races, as she identifies as a female, even on government documents, like her license.

Cameron has previously taken part in both races for men and female. However, she has often been banned from races, as she was not allowed to register for the 40+ men’s race this year. At the moment, Molly has not addressed the matter or spoken up about the backlash she is facing.

