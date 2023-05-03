"Disney evil sorcerer vibes": RHONJ fans throw digs at Melissa's reunion look

Bravo dropped the reunion look for RHONJ season 13 cast members on Tuesday, May 2, and fans were shocked by Melissa Gorga's blue sparkly gown with a "hood." The reality star has been in a fight with her sister-in-law Teresa throughout the season and fans were expecting a sharp look for the explosive confrontation that will take place at the reunion set.

Melissa decided to wear a cobalt blue Walter Mendez mermaid-style plain gown with sequins, a small train, and a deep neckline. The dress also had a hood of the same color. Her bracelet and tiny earrings were from Marvelous Diamonds. The star styled it with a bun and big eye lashes. Alex Natoli did her earth tone makeup and Melissa kept it cool with plain blue nails

RHONJ fans couldn't believe that Melissa would wear such an "ill-fitted" dress with nothing but sequins, as she is known for her dramatic dresses with huge cutouts. They compared her hooded dress to that of the "Disney evil" characters.

A netizen trolls Melissa for wearing a blingy dress with a hood (Image via Instagram)

"Bad choice": RHONJ fans think Melissa's reunion look is the worst

While Melissa usually wears evergreen colors like white or gray in reunion episodes, her decision to wear a dark color this season did not bode well with fans. They felt that as compared to the other ladies who wore gold or purple, Melissa's dress was "just horrible."

Tamra's Hair @BravoLain



#RHONJ I don’t hate Melissa’s reunion look because of my disdain for her, this is just horrible. Prom dress with a hood I don’t hate Melissa’s reunion look because of my disdain for her, this is just horrible. Prom dress with a hood #RHONJ https://t.co/VXN2A3Nq1J

C. @cstsher forget the Met Ball, the #RHONJ reunion looks are in. Teresa ate Melissa uppppp, there’s no two ways about it. forget the Met Ball, the #RHONJ reunion looks are in. Teresa ate Melissa uppppp, there’s no two ways about it. https://t.co/zytIzGPFVJ

Fans call out Melissa for her bad look at the reunion (Image via Instagram)

Past looks of Melissa Gorga at RHONJ reunions

Melissa's season 3, 4 and 5 reunion looks (Images via Bravo)

Melissa made her reunion debut in season 3 with a red midi-dress and a fitted silhouette. She took it up a notch in season 4 with a pink mini-dress, dazzling it with a big gold cutout.

Melissa once again wore pink for the season 5 reunion, this time as a flowy dress that had a huge thigh slit and gold accessories.

Melissa kept it classy in seasons 6, 7 and 8 (Images via Bravo)

She decided to keep it sharp in season 6 by wearing a white long sleeved dress featuring a small slit and a low ponytail. The next time, her beige mini dress with a cutout turned heads at the season 7 reunion.

Melissa took an untraditional route in the season 8 reunion by wearing a grey-black check patterned mini dress with padded shoulders.

Gorga's reunion looks for season 9, 10, 11 and 12 (Images via Bravo)

She wore a metallic jumpsuit with a huge chest cutout at the season 9 reunion. Melissa repeated the trend for season 10 by wearing a black sequined jumpsuit with a cutout on the front. She dazzled in a ivory see-through gown with a sweetheart neckline and a slit.

The star took it to another level in season 12 reunion with her fitted silhouette gold dress and chain link embellishments.

Bravo has not yet revealed the airing date of the RHONJ season 13 reunion.

