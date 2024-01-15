Dispatch reveals alleged financial ties between Marry My Husband's Park Min-young and her ex-boyfriend, Kang Jong-hyun

On Monday, January 15, Dispatch released a statement announcing that the K-drama actress, Park Min-young, allegedly received money from her ex-boyfriend, Kang Jong-hyun, an accusation that she had previously denied. The Korean media outlet justified its statement by attaching alleged proof of the actress receiving ₩250 million KRW, which was sent through Kang Jong-hyun's company bank account.

Following the shocking announcement and the controversial stance of Kang Jong-hyun, who is reportedly accused of embezzlement from the Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, the actress was criticized for her participation and connection with Jong-hyun. Additionally, the current controversy has led to a boycott of her ongoing K-drama, Marry My Husband.

Regardless, Park Min-young's agency, Hook Entertainment, has released a statement denying the accusations made by Dispatch and asserting the actress' innocence in the issue.

In September 2022, Park Min-young and Kang Jong-hyun were revealed to be in a relationship but reportedly broke up soon after. Regardless, the masses criticized the relationship due to Kang Jong-hyun's controversial stance.

He was a businessman accused of embezzling ₩60.0 billion KRW from one of Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Bithumb.

In response to the accusations, the actress clarified that she never received any monetary support from him and was not involved in the controversy whatsoever.

However, Dispatch recently revealed that the actress' personal bank account received ₩250 million KRW through Jong-hyun's company bank account.

Amidst the controversy, the actress has not only received criticism for her alleged connections but her currently ongoing K-drama, Marry My Husband, has been receiving backlash as well. Many viewers confessed to having settled for a boycott of the series due to their disagreement with the actress' stance.

Following the alleged evidence gathered by the Korean media outlet, Dispatch reached out to both the actress and Kang Jong-hyun in hopes of confirmation regarding the accusations. However, Kang Jong-hyun declined to answer. The actress' agency, on the other hand, released a statement, explaining her stance on the issue and thereby denying any sort of monetary connections with her ex-boyfriend in the past or present.

The statement read,

"Actress Park Min-young was investigated in February 2023 due to the fact that Kang Jong Hyun had used her bank account. Through the investigation, it was proven that she hadn’t done anything illegal and that she had never profited from taking part in something illegal. The ₩250 million KRW reported in the article was used by Park Min-young’s bank account by Kang Jong-hyun."

Hook Entertainment continued,

It wasn’t used for the actress' expenses. Park Min-young has been accused of many things that aren’t true. Still, the actress accepted the criticism, regrets her past decisions, and is reflecting on her actions. She is focusing on her career, as she feels it is her responsibility as an actor to (make great projects). We hope that the groundless speculation stops and that the defamation no longer continues.

Following the denial put forth by Hook Entertainment, the public has become more settled about the issue.