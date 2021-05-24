Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck walk BBMAs red carpet together, but fans aren't convinced with the "power couple"

On Sunday, May 23rd, Dixie D'Amelio had the privilege of presenting the band AJR at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, bringing along boyfriend Noah Beck. However, when called a "power couple" by the BBMAs, fans felt otherwise.

After releasing many songs, such as "Be Happy," "F*ckboy," and more, Dixie D'Amelio was invited to the BBMAs. Dressed in a dazzling sparkle-filled gown by top designers Ralph & Russo, the 19-year-old stunned photographers and fans alike as she strutted down the red carpet.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck labeled as "power couple"

Accompanying the TikToker on the star-studded red carpet was fellow TikTok star and boyfriend, Noah Beck.

The couple has been dating for less than a year but has become a fan-favorite in the TikTok community. However, some fans were shocked as to why the "Be Happy" singer brought Noah instead of her more well-known sister, Charli.

The BBMAs' Twitter account then took the liberty of posting a photo of the two that evening, calling them a "power couple." This sparked disgust and annoyance from fans of the award show.

Also read: 5 of Addison Rae's most viral TikToks

Fans troll BBMAs Twitter for the post

Despite being considered TikTok royalty, Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck have seemingly been perceived negatively by followers of the BBMAs.

This was one of their first publicly televised appearances together, as they are only often seen on social media.

Following the post by the award's Twitter handle, fans trolled the photo, dismissing the claim that they were a "power couple" and even mocking the fact that the social media personality was present at the awards show in the first place:

BAHJSKS I CANT STOP LAUGHING — aleyy » ur gay (@pklley) May 24, 2021

tik tokers aren’t celebrities — Maddie⁷ ✨ (@VAVEUPHORIC) May 24, 2021

Eww — Bredan🤍// STREAM KMM💋 (@dojasupreme_) May 24, 2021

im sorry, but no — champagne problems⁷ (@itsgaurihere) May 24, 2021

Also read: Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter

disgusting 🤢 — augu 🍷 (@augutypoqueen13) May 24, 2021

WHATS THIS — .. (@yoongistanmeow) May 24, 2021

LMAOOOOKO — ៹nina 🧈 (@ttaeev) May 24, 2021

what the fuck — ange⁷ 🌨 (@jeonsmercedes) May 24, 2021

no tf they not — madi 🧈 (@jhopesluvr) May 24, 2021

The BBMAs were heavily critiqued in the comments due to the photo, although they were not the first to make the claims.

Regardless of the hate received, the BBMAs has kept the photo and caption.

Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul