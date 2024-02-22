"Doctor Doom Time"- Fans predict new supervillains as Marvel reportedly drops Avengers: The Kang Dynasty title

Marvel is almost in the middle of a renaissance with many changes being implemented all across the MCU, including the rebranding of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will reportedly be called something else now, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. This information has created plenty of friction all over the internet.

While many Marvel fans were concerned about how the MCU would implement such a huge change, especially after building up to Kang, the Conquerer over the films and shows that came earlier, including Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, others were simply excited to find out who the new villain is.

While Marvel is yet to confirm the title change officially or reveal a new villain, fans have already started predicting the next era of MCU, with Doctor Doom and Galactus as the leading candidates.

Marvel fans want to see Galactus and Doctor Doom in

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Yes, there will be no Avengers: The Kang Dynasty now, with Marvel reportedly scrapping the title, but there will still be a fifth Avengers film, which is set to be the largest Marvel event since Endgame.

MCU is going to bring in a new villain for the film, as is indicated by the title change. Moreover, Jonathan Majors will not be there to reprise his role as Kang, making it an even bigger ordeal.

While we are still unsure which big villain the MCU plans to bring on, fans have put forth their predictions and suggestions, with most pointing to Doctor Doom and Galactus.

Before the events of Avengers 5, the MCU will introduce Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (High Jackman), and maybe even other X-men, which will add a different layer to the universe.

Moreover, there may be other big crossovers from different parts of the MCU, especially with Fantastic Four also on the way.

Anyhow, it seems to be some time before this is sorted out, and a lot also seems to depend on the signing of a great actor for Galactus, with Javier Bardem the preferred candidate.

