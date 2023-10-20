"Does it only come in red?": Where to buy, price availability and more as 157 piece Le Creuset cookware set stirs online frenzy

Parisian cookware company Le Creuset is selling a 157-piece set with Costco. For many who dream of colorful and eye-pleasing cutlery, the beloved brand is selling the collection for $4500.

Le Creuset was founded by Octave Aubecq and Armand Desaegher in 1925. They are best known for their iconic cast iron cookware that is made in France, to date. Cooking fanatics often purchase their signature fiery orange-colored casseroles.

As news of the 157-piece set from the band was made online, many took to the internet to share their wild reactions. One of the X users commented if the set comes only in red color.

News of the cult-favorite brand releasing a 157-piece set was made available online through X user and The Drop NFT founder Gannon Breslin. He took to the social networking site to reveal that Costco was selling the collection for $4500.

Breslin's claims were verified by Food & Wine, Delish, House Beautiful, and other reputed publications. His tweet was quick to go viral and amassed over 16 million views in the span of two days.

Everything to know about the viral Le Creuset collection

According to Breslin, the set includes dinnerware, utensils, six assorted frying and saucepans, kettle, two stockpots, a French press, and more. He also informed his followers that it would take a week or two for it to get delivered. For those who wish to buy the set, they can do so through Costco's official website.

Speaking about the collection, he also added:

“The ultimate cookware set from Le Creuset includes everything you need to set up your kitchen to be your own professional chef.”

The netizen also revealed on X that the set only comes in red color.

If one searches for the product on Google, it states that the set is still in stock. However, if netizens go to Costco’s Le Creuset page, one can see the wholesale corporation says- “Product Not Available.”

One memo on the website also read:

“Sorry, the product may be unavailable at the 98101 Delivery Location or at the warehouse.”

It seems like the set is not available in several locations at the moment. Delish also confirmed that the collection is sold out. Food&Wine revealed that Costco’s Le Creuset page is facing issues.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, Costco had not released a statement on when the set will be available in the future.

Le Creuset's set leaves the internet in a frenzy

Internet users could not believe the deal being offered. Many went on to get into an intense debate about the cutlery. Others also got into a discussion about the price. However, it seems like the deal being offered is worth the money as it would mean that each item in the collection costs only $29.

A few reactions to the now viral set read:

As many continue to wait for updates about the same, cooking enthusiasts can look into other Le Creuset pieces like the 7.25- Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Classic Cast Iron Skillet, Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid, Utensil Crock, French Press and a 3.75- Quart Enameled Cast Iron Cassadou. The aforementioned products range from $85 to $460.