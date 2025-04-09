"Does Glen know about the crypto?": Internet reacts as Hawk Tuah gets cast in Glen Powell's new comedy series 'Chad Powers'

Internet personality Haliey Welch, also known as the Hawk Tuah Girl, has reportedly been finalized to make a cameo appearance in an upcoming show titled Chad Powers. The news was first reported by TMZ on April 8, 2025, and the outlet stated that the series was created by Glen Powell.

Notably, the comedy series is scheduled to premiere on Hulu, but a release date is yet to be made official. Meanwhile, sources for TMZ claimed that Hawk Tuah Girl reportedly participated in the reshoots of the series in Los Angeles. Haliey won’t be playing a fictional character in the show at the same time.

One of the sequences Welch shot also featured Powell, where he ends up meeting the former as he goes to celebrate his draft selection to the XFL. Glen is reportedly playing the role of Oregon Ducks quarterback, Russ Holliday, who has been posing undercover in prosthetics for an unknown reason.

Haliey Welch grabbed a lot of attention in June last year when her interview video started going viral on different platforms. According to The Standard, Haliey used the word “Hawk Tuah” while speaking to Tim & Dee TV, and the clip received record-breaking views.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of a post by Discussing Film on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions when the reports of Welch’s casting went viral. One of them referred to Welch’s alleged involvement in the meme coin scandal in December 2024 and wrote:

“Does Glen know about the crypto?”

People seemingly made fun of Welch being selected for the show, with a user questioning if she has done anything funny apart from launching her podcast.

“So actors who can’t act are now getting roles”, a user wrote on X.

“Has she said literally anything of substance since getting a podcast? Like one funny thing”, a netizen stated.

“Well, that’s an absolute joke”, an X reaction mentioned.

Among other responses, users wrote that they wouldn’t watch the show since Hawk Tuah Girl is a part of it.

“Will not watch this specifically because she’s in it”, one of the reactions reads.

“I’ll be sure to miss it”, another netizen commented.

“Guess what show I won’t be watching?”, an X user reacted.

Hawk Tuah Girl launched a meme coin toward the end of 2024

As mentioned, Hawk Tuah Girl’s meme coin cryptocurrency created headlines in December last year, and it was titled Hawkcoin, as per The Standard. When the value of the coin declined on one particular day, netizens alleged that Welch had scammed the investors.

According to The Independent, the coin was priced at $0.005492, and an investor approached the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with a complaint after the coin’s value decreased by almost 91% on the market.

In addition, Hawk Tuah Girl was accused of being involved in a scheme where coins were purchased at cheap prices, followed by their promotion to increase the value, as per The Standard. However, Welch dismissed the allegations in a now-deleted post on X, writing that she wished to speak to all those who were affected due to a decline in the coin value. She also mentioned:

“I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter.”

Apart from the meme coin, Haliey is also known for her podcast Talk Tuah, which was launched in August 2024. The YouTube channel of the podcast has already accumulated around 12 million views as of this writing.

