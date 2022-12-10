"Does she hire a lawyer or an exorcist?": Brocarde ghost marriage story leaves internet in disbelief

UK singer Brocarde married a ghost in November and recently detailed her relationship with her husband while mentioning the act that "ruined'" her honeymoon.

The Haunted singer revealed that she married the ghost of a man named Edwardo after he burst into her bedroom last year and sent "sensations" down her spine. He had apparently rushed in during a thunderstorm to help her sleep that night following an argument she had with a friend.

During an interview with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning in October, she shrieked and exclaimed that Edwardo was "here" on set with her. The bizarre story was taken further as she married the ghost of the Victorian soldier in November, sharing the ceremony on her Instagram page.

Following this, several netizens commented on her Instagram page about her bizarre wedding. Many users even jokingly wondered that if she were to get a divorce, how would she do it? Instagrammer @david17010 asked:

"If she wants to divorce, does she hire a lawyer or an exorcist? 🤔"

The comments wondered how Brocarde would get a divorce (Image via Instagram/Memezar)

Brocarde's honeymoon was ruined as her ghost husband drank too much and refused to pay

The Oxfordshire singer claimed to have gone on her honeymoon to Barry Island in Wales with her ghost husband, but it did not go as nicely as she hoped it would. She revealed that the ghost refused to foot the bill the entire time and ruined a nice moment she was having on the beach.

Brocarde further said that she was trying to share ice cream with him when he tried to wrestle her to the ground in a "passionate" way. The singer told Daily Star:

"Edwardo thought he was being passionate and romantic by wrestling me to the ground to frolic in the sand, but I was trying to share my ice cream with him and it went everywhere, all over my face, in my hair and then, of course, the sand stuck to it so I looked like I'd had a fight with a giant seagull."

She also claimed that liquor bottles were being left around her room, indicating that Edwardo's ghost was drinking a lot of alcohol, of which most was consumed, except for the gin. Moreover, she was also upset that he could not pay for anything because he didn't have a bank card:

"Edwardo obviously doesn’t have a bank card, so it is always me that has to pick up the tab everywhere we visit… and he certainly likes to go wild in our hotel room minibars."

She continued:

"When we arrived to our hotel he suggested ordering 12 bottles of the best champagne to the room knowing that I have to pick up the bill!"

Netizens go wild over Brocarde's marriage and honeymoon story

People on the internet have been curious and concerned about the singer as news of her marriage to a ghost surfaced online. Following that, when Brocarde went on a honeymoon and the ghost didn't make her happy, people wondered if she would file for divorce or have an "exorcism."

People react to Brocarde's honeymoon issues 1/2 (image via Instagram)

People react to Brocarde's honeymoon issues 2/2 (image via Instagram)

Interestingly, netizens are now anticipating the singer and her beau to announce their divorce soon, considering the bride had complaints even on the wedding day. She shared a video of the "pair" exchanging vows in front of the living and the "dead" and claimed that Marilyn Monroe and JFK were among those in attendance.

The singer even said that Edwardo commented on the late Monroe's looks, calling her hot, which seemed to upset Brocarde more. However, she went ahead with the marriage, claiming that he "always does this."

