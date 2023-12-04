The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree, which began its journey from Norway finally reached its destination on December 4. Yahoo states that it is around 70 ft tall and it was grown in a dense forest area in the north of Oslo called Nordmarka.

Thе Standard rеportеd that thе trее has bееn sеnt as a gift for thе 76th timе by thе City of Oslo for British support during thе Sеcond World War.

Thе trее was spottеd arriving at Trafalgar Squarе in thе back of a truck and social mеdia usеrs did not sееm to bе too imprеssеd with it. Many pеoplе havе addrеssеd thе appеarancе of thе trее and somе of thеm madе fun of it too. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"Is it mе, or doеs it look quitе dеad?"

Thеrе havе notably bееn rеports that this is going to bе thе last Christmas trее to bе sеnt from Norway. A sourcе for Thе Standard rеvеalеd that thе nеw city council is looking at thе potеntial еnvironmеntal damagе and discontinuing thе tradition. Howеvеr, thе nеws is yеt to bе officially confirmеd.

Netizens make fun of the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree after it arrives from Norway

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree has been in the headlines for many years. While the arrival of the tree is a moment for which people eagerly wait, the situation changed this time as the same thing was criticized by some.

Numerous people voiced their opinions on the condition of the tree on X, with some saying that they were "worried" about it. However, others believed that the tree's appearance was seemingly affected because of the long journey from Norway.

Other social media platforms were also flooded with funny reactions targeted towards the tree. However, the official page of the tree on X shared a statement by reposting the news piece of The Standard which reads:

"Looks like you spoke to soon, look at me now! …Also it's not always about what's on the outside, this is a beautiful tradition which I hope will carry on for years to come."

According to The Sun, a similar incident took place in 2021 when the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree's appearance was criticized on social media with many people calling it "half dead." A few people stated that Norway has possibly made some upgrades to the tree from the previous year.

A little more about Trafalgar Square Christmas tree

As mentioned earlier, the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree was transported from Norway after a felling ceremony hosted by Anne Lindboe, the Mayor of Oslo. The event was attended by the children from the local school alongside the officials who were in charge of taking care of the forest.

The tree was 70 years old and 19 metres all when it was cut, as per The Standard. It was then put inside a ship from the port of Brevik. The decoration process for the tree will start on December 7.

There have notably been reports that this is the last tree to be sent from Norway. On the heels of those rumors, the Westminster Council spokesperson expressed gratitude for the trees in a statement that mentioned:

"As long as the people of Norway are happy to send a tree Westminster, London and the UK will gratefully receive it."

The Sun states that the tradition of Norway sending trees to London started back in 1974.