“It’s Mr.Burns!!!!”: Hilarious memes erupt as alleged photo of the 7-ft tall alien in Peru reportedly called Pelacaras or Face Peelers goes viral

Reports of an alien species called Face Peelers have been going viral since August 2023. The Daily Star UK states that a local tribe named Ikitu, who has been staying in the Alto Nanay district northeast of Lima, Peru, has named the unidentified species Los Pelacaras.

The tribes have described the Face Peelers as "dark-colored hood-wearing aliens" and claimed that their target is the human face. Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation of the existence of Face Peelers.

While the truth is yet to be revealed, a picture of a Pelacaras has recently gone viral. A post shared by @dom_lucre on X, who is also a journalist as per his bio, shared the picture of the alien, writing that the creature is 7 feet tall. He also revealed that the photo was uploaded by a man living near Alto Nanay, Peru, as per the Daily Star UK.

The picture of the alleged alien, Pelacaras, went viral on social media platforms, with netizens sharing varied reactions to it. One X (formerly known as Twitter) user called it Mr. Burns, a recurring character from the popular animated sitcom The Simpsons.

A reaction to the viral picture (Image via @dom_lucre/X)

Social media platforms flooded with funny memes after the alleged alien's picture went viral

Pelacaras were reportedly discovered by a tribe called Ikitu in Peru, as per the DailyMail. Members of the tribe claimed that the Pelacaras have a huge head and yellow eyes. Some people also reportedly became targets of alien attacks, and a few escaped.

Following an increase in the attacks, members of the tribe were reportedly getting involved in night inspections to save the villagers and also requested help from the military.

As mentioned earlier, a picture of the alien has gone viral, and while it grabbed the attention of the netizens, the comments section of @dom_lucre's tweet was flooded with funny reactions.

Earlier this month, a woman claimed that her daughter became unresponsive after coming face-to-face with Pelacaras, as per the Daily Star UK. The woman reportedly said that the Pelacaras attacked her daughter with electricity, and they later flew into the sky.

While residents of the Alto Nanay district are sure that the Pelacaras are extraterrestrial beings, Peru's National Prosecutor's Office has claimed that they are members of the gangs involved in illegal gold mining. The Prosecutor's Office also stated that the attacks were a way to keep the locals away from the mines.

Ikitu tribe members and local residents reveal more details about the Pelacaras

Residents of the Alto Nanay district have made different claims about the appearance of the Pelacaras. One of the eyewitnesses said that the alien "hides his face" and that his body can also float.

The Daily Star UK reported that hunting tools cannot be used on the Pelacaras, and glowing orbs appear at first, as per the residents and Ikitu tribe members. An investigation has not been launched into the matter, but UFO experts have denied the claims that the Pelacaras are extraterrestrial beings.