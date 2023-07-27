What is a UAP? New name for UFO explained in wake of David Grusch's explosive revelations

Former intelligence official David Grusch testified about a secret program operated by the US government for the recovery and reverse engineering of crashed alien spacecraft with "non-human" origins. He stated at a congressional hearing on July 26, 2023, that he knew about the UAP or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

In addition, Grusch also highlighted the case of "multiple colleagues" being physically injured by UAP activity and by people within the US federal government.

UAP is a word that is being used now in place of UFO. This comes at a time when different organizations around the world are searching for evidence that would prove the existence of alien life.

Grusch, who is a US Air Force officer, served for 14 years as an intelligence officer in the Air Force and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. Last month, the "UFO whistleblower" publicly claimed that he was informed by some officials about the U.S. federal government operating a secret UFO recovery program.

He added that the government was in control of "non-human" spacecraft and dead pilots.

UFO whistleblower David Grusch confirms under oath that the u.s government has non human bodies (Aliens) & ufos in their possession

According to Guardian, David Grusch spoke about how non-human” biologics had been recovered by the government but did not reveal anything about any recovered bodies. He stated,

"As I’ve stated publicly already in my NewsNation [interview] biologics came with some of these recoveries."

He further added that the biologics were non-human and emphasized,

"Non-human, and that was the direct assessment of people with direct knowledge of the program I talked to."

One of the eyewitnesses at the hearing, David Fravor, who was a navy commander, revealed that during a training mission in 2004, he saw a strange object in the sky. Another eyewitness and retired Navy pilot Ryan Graves stated that he alongside other military officials and commercial pilots witnessed UAP activities near the Atlantic coast for many years.

UAP is an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

UAP or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena is a word that is frequently used as a replacement for UFO or Unidentified Flying Objects. Experts have described the reason for the use of this word as "skunked" which happens when a word's use is supposed to create problems or offend someone.

UFO is used to refer to the strange flying objects seen in the sky but people also link it to alien spacecraft, Martian invaders, and others.

UAP is a word that has been used since the 60s but UFO was first used in 1947. It remains unknown if the use of UAP will become common at one point.

NASA says that UAP is known as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena and they used the abbreviation Unidentified Aerial Phenomena since December 2022.

When the abbreviation was changed in December last year, press secretary for NASA's Science Mission Directorate Katherine Rohloff said that while the abbreviation has been changed, the study will emphasize on aerial phenomena.

David Grusch claimed that the US was operating a UFO retrieval program

In June 2023, David Grusch spoke to NewsNation, revealing that the US government recovered some spacecraft and did not disclose the same to anyone.

He stated that while he was a member of the UAP task force, he found some secrets not revealed by the US government.

He described the spacecraft as "non-human origin technical vehicles" and that they belonged to different species. He said that he believed to have been deceived and added:

"People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program."

David Grusch said that the same officials gave him the proof which revealed that there was a program about which even the UAP Task Force was not informed.

He also accused the US government of recovering different spacecraft for several years and that although he did not see it himself, the intelligence officials revealed to him that the claims were true.

Brian Entin

Congressman Tim Burchett of the House Oversight Committee says he will call David Grusch to testify about his UFO Whistleblower complaint. "I find him very believable," Burchett said.

Grusch also said that the US government has lied to the public for a long time. He then filed a whistleblower complaint to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

However, he refused to show the proof to NewsNation for reasons related to national security.

David Grusch's statements during the hearing

At the Congressional hearing on Wednesday, David Grusch addressed the reasons for sharing the information. He said that his testimony is based on information he received from people with "a long-standing track record of legitimacy and service to the country."

"I am asking Congress to hold our government to this standard and thoroughly investigate these claims. But as I stand here under oath now I am speaking to the facts as I have been told them."

David Grusch also claimed that the US government had information about non-human intelligence since the 30s. He revealed during questioning that he was in touch with people who knew everything about the spacecraft.

Although David Grusch did not reveal anything about the person who started the program, he said he can provide the names of government officials who can be of help.