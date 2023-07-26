Who is David Grusch? Ex-US intelligence officer claims aliens are real

A recent claim by David Grusch, who served for 14 years as an intelligence officer in American Air Force and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, has effectively shaken the United States after reportedly claiming under oath that aliens exist. He also stated that the U.S. government is in possession of UFOs and other extraterrestrial bodies and objects. These claims originally emerged in June 2023 and have since been a source of debate and discussion.

This information came out today, July 27, during the hearing on so-called Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAPs (a term that has been used interchangeably with UFO), where many personnel from military backgrounds testified. Grusch has further suggested that the government has gone to extreme lengths to cover up traces of extraterrestrial activity.

David Grusch also claimed that the American military might be attempting to reverse-engineer recovered craft of no known earthly origin.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/Qu7KZGs9v3 Former U.S. intelligence official David Grusch claims under oath that aliens exist and that the U.S. government is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies 🤯

If proven true, these claims could change how we look at the world itself, especially with so many conspiracy theories surrounding the existence of aliens and the military's attempts at covering it all up for all these years. It also brings many to question David Grusch.

Who is David Grusch, and what did he say?

Latest in space @latestinspace Former US intelligence official David Grusch says under oath that the US government is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies pic.twitter.com/tYJA1rNr6Z

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, David Grusch was one of the most decorated combat officers within the USAF during the War in Afghanistan. Moreover, he is also a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

From 2019 to 2021, Grusch was also the representative of the NRO to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, making it hard to question his credibility. Moreover, he should also be familiar with the workings of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, where he served as the representative of the NRO.

Furthermore, he was the co-lead for UAP analysis at the NGA and its representative to the task force from 2021 to 2022.

On June 5, 2023, Grusch came out with his story of the U.S. government being in possession of UFOs and other extraterrestrial bodies for the first time through journalists Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal. The story was reportedly denied at first by many renowned publications, but it aired on NewsNation.

Among David Grusch's claims, he alleged that "the U.S. federal government maintains a highly secretive UFO retrieval program and possesses multiple spacecraft of non-human origin as well as corpses of deceased pilots," per Wikipedia. He also claimed that he had tried to persuade Dr. Kirkpatrick to heed his concerns but to no avail.

The idea of UFOs and aliens isn’t frightening to me, but the idea that they could exist and that they could be trying to harm humanity is very… pic.twitter.com/WT0d3cmoIm Breaking: Former US Intelligence agent David Grusch, while testifying to Congress in the UFO hearings, just scared the crap out of me.The idea of UFOs and aliens isn’t frightening to me, but the idea that they could exist and that they could be trying to harm humanity is very… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Grusch later elaborated on his claims in an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien on June 7, 2023. He revealed that the U.S. government transferred some crashed UFOs to a defense contractor.

His claims now hold more credibility as others have also stepped up to narrate equivalent experiences. Retired U.S. Navy Commander David Fravor also recalled a detailed account of an extra-terrestrial encounter he and other pilots had with a UAP over the Persian Gulf in 2004. He said:

"As we looked around, we noticed some white water off our right side.... As all four looked down we saw a small white Tic Tac shaped object.... As we pulled nose onto the object at approximately ½ of a mile with the object just left of our nose, it rapidly accelerated and disappeared right in front of our aircraft. Our wingman, roughly 8,000ft above us, also lost visual."

It will be some time before the doubts over this subject are cleared.