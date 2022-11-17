Does Lululemon do Black Friday? All you need to know

The athleisure label Lululemon is known for its technologically advanced silhouettes and high-quality workout gear. However, it is also known that these industry-leading designs come at a hefty price.

That being said, loyalists and saver shoppers know tons of ways to save money on the apparel and accessories at Lululemon through their iconic Black Friday sales.

Lululemon always takes part in Black Friday deals and often features several sitewide savings on everything. These include workout gear, classic yoga mats, and even accessories.

The Black Friday sale will start on the morning of Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, 2022, and will continue till Monday, November 28, 2022.

More about the upcoming Lululemon Black Friday sale and ways to avail the best deals

Upcoming Lululemon Black Friday sale and ways to avail the best deals (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2022 Lululemon Black Friday sale is almost here and to say that people have been looking forward to it would be an understatement. The iconic and beloved sportswear label usually knocks up to 50% off the selected items and comes annually.

If one is looking for reliable gym leggings or a new gym kit, this could be the best time to do so. Aside from the large discounts over multiple items, Black Friday is very chaotic as one needs to navigate the event and conquer their needs, which will be easier with this helpful guide from Sportskeeda.

The sale will last until November 28, 2022, when the Cyber Monday sale will eclipse the Black Friday sale. The athleisure label plans to offer up to 50% off more than over 300 units sitewide.

The selection of sales will include men's and women's apparel as well as yoga equipment and accessories. However, items haven't been displayed by the label yet and the details for the deals are yet to be revealed.

Instead of a "sale" section over the website, the label has added a 'We Made Too Much' section. It is packed with overstocked items that can be availed at sale prices. These sale deals can range anywhere from 15% to 60% off on popular items such as jackets and leggings.

One also needs to be aware that certain items from the label will be excluded from sales or deals. Deals on gift cards and the latest Fall Winter 2022/23 collection will be exempted from the sale. One can also head into stores and scan the discount racks to follow what sale offers are going on online.

There are even more options to stay on top of the athleisure label's deals, such as signing up to their newsletter and receiving updates about the sale. Interested buyers can also follow the brand's social media accounts to check out the latest deals and items.

Poll : 0 votes