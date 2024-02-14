Does Madame Web have a post and mid-credit scene? Explained

Madame Web is finally out in theatres, and Sony's cinematic universe of Spider-Man spinoffs continues to grow. Being the fourth film in the franchise, the S.J. Clarkson-directed film stars Dakota Johnson as the titular character and tries to tell a story that seems to be digging further into the Spider-Verse.

With Madame Web being a Marvel film, of course, fans would go into the film expecting a post and mid-credits scene teasing what's next to come in the universe but that doesn't seem to be the case. As confirmed by those who walked out of the press screenings, the film doesn't consist of any post or mid-credit scene.

Madame Web doesn't have any post or mid-credit scenes

It has now become a staple of Marvel films to have post and mid-credit scenes. These scenes usually play in the middle and after the credits are done rolling, and are usually reserved for teasing a possible sequel. However, with Madame Web, it certainly is an odd decision that Sony decided to omit them.

With Madame Web not having a mid or post-credit scene, it could mean that there is a possibility of there being no future for this franchise as the film's ending might be definitive. This certainly paints a disappointing future for those who might have been looking forward to more films with these characters.

It certainly is an interesting decision as Madame Web was originally supposed to be connected to Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius, but with director S.J. Clarkson saying that the film takes place in a "standalone world", it could mean that this was just a one-and-done film. Clarkson said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“She’s definitely in a standalone world, I was able to just have free rein and let the movie be what it needed to be, as opposed to trying to force it into something else. That was a gift, in a way, to be able to take something and bring a fresh and I hope original take to it.”

What is Madame Web about?

The film follows Cassandra Webb portrayed by Dakota Johnson. After finding herself in a near-death situation, Webb discovers that she now has the power of clairvoyance and can look into the future. However, her life changes when a man by the name of Ezekiel Sims played by Tahar Rahim, who also shares a past with her, begins hunting her and three other young girls. Working together, the four of them must put a stop to Sims before he can kill them.

The film also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin. Adam Scott and Emma Roberts star in the film too and are rumored to be playing Ben and Mary Parker, but it hasn't been officially confirmed yet.

Madame Web is playing in theatres right now.