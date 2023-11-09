Does The Marvels have a post-credit scene? Explained

The Marvels is more than a sequel to Captain Marvel or a continuation of Ms. Marvel. It's a nexus where three dynamic storylines converge, brought to life by the directorial sensibilities of Nia DaCosta and the screenplay craft of Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

Following into the tradition, The Marvels does have a post-credit scene. It's a fact that in the galaxy of superhero films, the post-credit scene is as coveted as a secret identity. Fans who linger in the shadowy theaters post-finale are rewarded with a glimpse into the future.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers related to The Marvels.

How many post-credit scenes are in The Marvels?

The Marvels has one post-credits scene. It's important to note that it's a mid-credits scene. While the scene doesn't introduce a new character or set up a future storyline, it does provide some closure for one of the film's subplots. The mid-credits scene is about two minutes long.

But as the rumors have it, The Marvels might have two post-credit scenes. One mid-credits, and as the credits roll to their end, those who remain in their seats might be rewarded with a second scene. These potential post-credit scenes are like hidden treasures for the true believers, a secret handshake for the initiated, offering just a taste of what the future might hold.

The Marvels: Kelsey Grammer's Beast cameo leak

Kelsey Grammer as Beast (Image via 20th Century Studios)

A post-credit scene from The Marvels has leaked online, causing a stir among MCU fans. The scene features a surprise cameo by none other than Kelsey Grammer, reprising his role as Beast from the Fox X-Men franchise. This unexpected appearance has ignited speculation about the future of the X-Men within the MCU.

In the leaked scene, Monica Rambeau, portrayed by Teyonah Parris, finds herself inexplicably transported to an alternate universe. As she takes in her surroundings, she comes across Beast, who is tending to Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch, at the iconic X-Mansion.

This revelation has sent shockwaves through the MCU fandom, as it strongly suggests that Marvel Studios is planning to integrate the X-Men into the broader MCU narrative. This has been a long-awaited dream for many fans, who have eagerly anticipated the possibility of seeing the X-Men team join forces with the MCU's established heroes.

A still from Deadpool 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

The leak has also sparked a flurry of discussions and theories among fans about what this means for the future of the MCU. Some believe that this cameo could pave the way for a complete reboot of the X-Men franchise within the MCU, while others speculate that it might simply be a one-time appearance.

While Marvel Studios has remained tight-lipped about their plans for the X-Men, the leaked post-credit scene has undoubtedly set the stage for intriguing possibilities. Only time will tell how this development will unfold within the ever-expanding MCU.

The prospect of the X-Men joining forces with the heroes of the MCU isn't just idle speculation anymore; it's a scenario that could unfold in our very own timeline.

There's a frenzy of activity online, and it's quite telling that posts containing any snippets of the rumored leaked scene are being scrubbed from the internet pretty fast. Fans should brace themselves, for we are potentially on the cusp of witnessing a momentous event, one that the entire MCU fraternity might have been waiting for.