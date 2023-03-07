Who is Teyonah Parris married to? WandaVision star welcomes first child

Teyonah Parris and her husband James Parris recently became the parents of a daughter. Teyonah disclosed the news through Instagram with a video featuring her journey leading to the birth of the baby. It featured a lengthy caption which she started by writing:

"What a friggin whirlwind. I have so much to say, but I'm too sleep deprived and delirious to really articulate it all how I want to, but what I will say is- God bless all yall parents out there."

She wrote that she never knew anything about parenthood and that it involved a village and God. She also expressed her gratitude for the moment she held the baby and the support she received during the journey alongside the gifts.

She continued:

"Thank you to our amazing midwife @midwifeangelina who ushered our baby girl Earth side!! We started our pregnancy journey intending a hospital birth, but that shifted late in the game for us and I'm so glad it did!"

Teyonah Parris stated that her entire family was home during this entire journey. She even thanked her mother who was with her for several weeks and is happy that her mother took care of her even at this age. She said that her mother cooked for her and was at home every time so that everyone could sleep on time.

She ended by thanking her Instagram followers for their encouragement and excitement throughout her pregnancy. Parris also assured everyone that her daughter is fine and James has been taking care of both:

"Hoping to share more as we go along, but judging how its taken me a month to get this post up who knows!! Love yall and thank you!!"

Teyonah Parris' husband and her journey to pregnancy

Teyonah Parris never disclosed anything on when she married James (Image via teyonahparris/Instagram)

Although James Parris is the husband of Teyonah Parris, he has preferred to keep his life away from the limelight. Detailed information about his personal life, current profession, career, and educational background remains unknown.

Teyonah never revealed anything about when she tied the knot with James. Their relationship came into the spotlight in September last year when Teyonah was expecting her first baby and while speaking to People, she said that she discovered the news through the Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Test.

Teyonah mentioned that she was surprised on finding out that she was about to become a mother. She said that she planned a beautiful surprise for her husband to disclose the news to her and made a gift box where she put the pregnancy test alongside some "first-time dad goodies." She added:

"When he opened it and saw the test, and it was very clearly written, it said 'pregnant.' And he just started screaming, he was just very emotional and excited and we were crying and just really, really happy."

Teyonah said that she and James also planned a surprise for their family members, but it took some time for them to understand everything:

"There are these fake scratch-off cards we did. Those were the worst and the best because people were so confused. They were just so very much trying to win some money, that clearly says we're having a baby, and they just skipped right over that."

Teyonah Parris has appeared in several films and TV shows and is mostly known for her performance as Monica Rambeau in WandaVision. She will reprise her role in the sequel to Captain Marvel, titled The Marvels, which is scheduled for release on November 10, 2023.

