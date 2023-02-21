Actress Cassi Davis, who appeared in several Tyler Perry productions, is another celebrity who recently became the victim of a death hoax. The news went viral on social media as it was widely reported that she died of lung cancer. While rumors of Cassi's death went viral, fans questioned the authenticity of the report.

Meanwhile, the claims were denied by her close friend Palmer Williams Jr. through his Instagram page as he confirmed that Davis is alive. Palmer shared a video where he said that he received calls and texts from a few people and was also contacted by others on social media asking if Davis had passed away.

He added:

"That is not the truth. Just finished going back and forth with her on text messages, talked to her last week, talked to her the week before that because I was joking with her and saying that I would have been upset if she passed away."

Palmer stated that he was unhappy with the way the rumor was spread and that no one had the right to crack jokes about someone's life.

Cassi Davis is married to Kerry Patton

Cassi Davis got married to Kerry Patton in January 2017. While speaking to Black America Web, Davis said that she and Patton first met when they were in third grade and began dating in 2007. Speaking about their relationship, Cassi said:

"We met in the third grade, and of course, you grow up, and you go your separate ways, and we were apart for about twenty years, and divinely God brought us back together."

Cassi Davis is married to Kerry Patton (Image via Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, actor LaVan Davis has always been mistaken as Cassi's husband as they share the same surname. Cassi and LaVan have also worked together on Tyler Perry's House of Payne. LaVan once addressed the rumor while appearing on You and Me This Morning, where the hosts questioned him about the same.

While Cassi tried to stop LaVan from replying, he said the rumors might be true and began laughing. He added that he wished to be asked this question forever.

LaVan Davis is famous for his appearances in films including Puff, Puff, Pass, Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls, and Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns. He played the role of Curtis Payne in Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's The Paynes.

Cassi Davis is well-known for her appearances in Tyler Perry's productions

Cassi Davis' performances in Tyler Perry's productions have been praised by critics and the audience. She is mostly known for her appearance as Ella Payne in the sitcom Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

She has also portrayed Betty Ann "Aunt Bam" Murphy in Tyler Perry's films including Madea's Big Happy Family, A Madea Christmas, Aunt Bam's Place, and Madea's Neighbors from Hell.

Cassi is also known for her work in TV shows like Living Single, Chicago Hope, Kenan & Kel, Boycott, Meet the Browns, and more.

