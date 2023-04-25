Does Rick Ross own Wingstop? Rapper offers job to Don Lemon after CNN termination, sparks hilarious reactions online

Rapper and former footballer Rick Ross offered Don Lemon a position at his restaurant after the latter's position with CNN was terminated following his controversial remarks. Lemon himself announced his dismissal in a tweet on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Immediately taking to his Instagram, Ross shared a story where he can be heard saying:

"Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, Don. But guess what, the brother's got your back."

The Port of Miami 2 singer then asked Lemon to come work at one of his Wingstop locations and even jokingly proposed a Don Lemon-flavored Star Energy drink. Ross concluded his video by asking the former CNN anchor to send in his resume.

Rick Ross offering Don lemon a job at wing stop after he got fired from CNN

Rick Ross has invested in around thirty Wingstop stores throughout the United States. He, along with his mother Tommie Roberts and sister Tawanda Roberts, are co-owners of Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Mississippi, under which the stores are franchised.

Earlier this year, Lemon's sexist comments about 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on his show CNN This Morning, left many enraged. While discussing the age of politicians with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, Lemon stated:

"Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry... When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s, and maybe her 40s."

Despite pushback from his co-host, Lemon continued to defend his point, leaving a sour taste among his viewers. He later apologized for his crude remarks.

"From $15m a year to $15/hr": Rick Ross's message to Don Lemon sparked a memefest online

As Rick Ross's IG story went viral, netizens were quick to share their reactions. While some shared comments imagining Lemon working at Wingstop, others posted some hilarious memes to point out their favorite parts of Ross's message.

Don Lemon was associated with CNN for over 17 years

Don Lemon has been associated with CNN for over seventeen years. Prior to hosting CNN This Morning, he hosted the prime-time show Don Lemon Tonight for eight years.

Following the s*xist comments on the show, Variety published a featurette detailing allegations of him mistreating his female coworkers and other misogyny aimed at them. Lemon denied the claims.

Don Lemon was informed by his agent on Monday morning that he was fired. The anchor took to Twitter to express his shock and stated that even after seventeen years of working together, the network did not inform him directly. This was soon dismissed by CNN.

Don Lemon is yet to comment on Rick Ross's Instagram video.

