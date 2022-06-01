"I had a great experience with her": Dolph Lundgren speaks highly of Aquaman co-star Amber Heard ahead of verdict 

Amid all the backlash she is receiving, Amber Heard has been praised by her co-actor Dolph Lundgren, with whom she worked on the Aquaman series.

While talking to Redline Steel's CEO Colin Wayne during the company's Memorial Day giveaway, the 64-year-old Swedish actor revealed that Heard was easy to work with and very kind to everyone on set.

In a video shared by the outlet TMZ, Lundgren said:

"Yeah, she was great. I worked with her on the first Aquaman and now the second one we shot last fall in London. She is terrific, I had a great experience with her. She is kind. She was nice with crew and everybody. She was down to earth."

He even went on to talk about Amber Heard's baby, who was also present on the set while they were shooting Aquaman 2.

"She had a new born baby and had the baby with her on the set which was kind of cute."

This is not the first time that Lundgren has spoken highly of Heard. In a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor talked about his time on the set of Aquaman 2, calling Heard and everyone else involved in the movie a “class act.”

“That whole picture is just a class act. Everybody from James Wan and Jason Momoa to Amber Heard and the producers. I think this one is better. I think the script is stronger and it’s more exciting.”

In the forthcoming fantasy-drama film, Dolph Lundgren and Amber Heard will be reprising their roles as King Nereus and Mera.

Brief recap of Amber Heard's Aquaman 2 controversy

Post Cred Pod @PostCredPod



“They didn’t have a lot of chemistry together. You know it when you see it and it wasn’t there." DC Films Pres. Walter Hamada says the "chemistry" between Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in #Aquaman was created in post with "movie magic" because they didn't have it in real life“They didn’t have a lot of chemistry together. You know it when you see it and it wasn’t there." DC Films Pres. Walter Hamada says the "chemistry" between Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in #Aquaman was created in post with "movie magic" because they didn't have it in real life 🔱😳“They didn’t have a lot of chemistry together. You know it when you see it and it wasn’t there." https://t.co/abIBX2WM4f

During the heated court trial between Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress testified that she had to fight real hard to keep getting work in the industry following her divorce from the 58-year-old star.

Heard stated that a team of PR people worked for Depp to portray her as a liar in public, which resulted in her removal from ads and jobs.

She also stated that her role in Aquaman 2 was severely limited as a result of the supposed media assaults by Depp's squad.

The same day, Heard testified that she fought hard to be included in Aquaman 2, stating that the film's studio, Warner Bros., was opposed to including her.

The actress revealed that she eventually appeared in a watered-down version of the original screenplay for her role in Aquaman 2.

"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler aways, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out."

Meanwhile, a petition on Change.org demanding Warner Bros. remove Heard from Aquaman 2 has already neared more than 4.29 million signatures.

Lorraine Jo King @lahlahbean Amber Heard's Team To Call Johnny Depp Back To The Stand As Last Attempt To 'Control The Narrative,' Expert Claims celebritynews.online/celebrity-news… Source - OK! Amber Heard's Team To Call Johnny Depp Back To The Stand As Last Attempt To 'Control The Narrative,' Expert Claims celebritynews.online/celebrity-news… Source - OK! https://t.co/Iat39EscWA

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 on her alleged experiences as a survivor of domestic violence.

Despite Heard never mentioning Depp in the piece, his attorneys asserted that she was referring to him, causing him to miss out on several roles, including that in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming that Depp and his legal team defamed her by stating that her allegations were fabricated.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far