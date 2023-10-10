Domino's free emergency pizzas: How to get, step-by-step procedure, availability, and all you need to know

Domino's is offering the facility of delivering emergency pizza to its customers for a limited period of time. Fox Business stated that the program will be applicable at the time when customers need it the most and will provide free medium pizza with two toppings.

Senior vice president and chief brand officer of the company Kate Trumbull explained the reasons behind launching the service and said:

"With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point. The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!"

The emergency pizza service is available until February 11, 2024. However, the offer won't be available on October 31, December 31, and February 11. The pizzas can be claimed only through the Domino's Rewards account.

Domino's Emergency Pizza: Steps to access the service explained

Popular pizza brand Domino's has recently announced a free pizza service where customers would get a medium-sized pizza at no cost. As mentioned earlier, the program will remain accessible until February 11 next year. Customers need to follow a few easy steps to get their free pizza.

USA Today stated that customers have to first join the loyalty program through dominos.com/rewards by entering their details. The program is helpful for customers to get access to special offers, including the Emergency Pizza.

The first step for the Emergency Pizza will be to place an order for delivery through online mode. The minimum cost of the order should be $7.99, which will add an emergency pizza before order confirmation.

The pizza can be claimed later by signing into or joining the company's Rewards program in the next seven days. Customers can then redeem their emergency pizza on the My Deals & Rewards page of the Rewards account in 30 days.

According to AdAge, a new commercial related to the emergency pizza has been released. It shows a home cook who fails to open a jar of pasta sauce and eventually decides to order an emergency pizza.

Domino's launched the Rewards program last month

Domino's announced the launch of its Rewards program in September this year. The members would get more chances to earn and redeem points in different stores. Vice president for the company's digital experience and loyalty Mark Messing expressed his excitement regarding the new program and said:

"At a time when most brands are scaling back their loyalty programs and making it more difficult to earn and redeem points. Domino's is doing the opposite. We want to make it easier to reward our customers and give them more options so they can get rewarded faster."

The program comes with various facilities, starting with the possibility to earn 10 points on every order worth $5 or more. Members of the program can also redeem a lot of points for items like a free dipping cup, bread twists, oven-baked sandwich, and more.