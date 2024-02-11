“Don’t celebrate early”: Video of California man walking past a police vehicle to a getaway car after stealing iPhones sparks memefest online

A video of a masked thief brazenly stealing a bunch of iPhones on display from a California Apple store went viral online. The man, identified as Berkeley resident Tyler Mims, 22, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, February 7 by detectives at the Emeryville Police Department.

The arrest was made for Tyler’s involvement in the viral incident, and he was charged with grand theft, burglary, and other crimes. The officers at Emeryville responded to the Apple store after receiving a report about the crime. The caller claimed the culprit fled with 50 iPhones worth $49,230.

Expand Tweet

The masked man, later identified as Tyler, was wearing an all-black ensemble as seen in the viral clip. He executed the robbery at around 10:30 a.m., Monday morning. Tyler ripped the phones away from their display where they were seated charging and put them in his pockets, while bystanders watched.

The person filming the video followed the 22-year-old closely as he exited the store, walked past a police cruiser, crossed the road, and got in a black Hyundai to leave the scene. As the clip made the rounds on social media, netizens reacted humorously.

Internet reacts to a California man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

California man filmed snatching iPhones from a store sparks hilarious reactions online

Many pointed out how the suspect was stealing not just iPhones but tracking devices as the location of any Apple device can be found using the "Find My" app. They called the suspect's action idiotic. Some also mocked him saying, he might have thought of himself as the 'Professor' from Money Heist.

Internet reacts to a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Internet reacts to a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Internet reacts to a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Internet reacts to a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Internet reacts to a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Internet reacts to a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Internet reacts to a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Internet reacts to a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Internet reacts to a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Internet reacts to a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Internet reacts to a man stealing iPhones from an Apple store in Berkeley. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Suspect in the viral California Apple store video was arrested and booked into jail

Since January 19, the Emeryville Police Department has responded to reports of four grand thefts from that Apple store in Berkeley, California. After the first incident, officers teamed up with nearby agencies to investigate similar thefts as they were identified as organized retail crimes.

On Thursday, February 8, the Emeryville Police Department announced that a collaboration with California Highway Patrol and the Berkeley Police Department Wednesday night resulted in three arrests concerning the theft at the Berkeley Apple store.

Expand Tweet

Tyler Mims, from the viral video, was one of the individuals police arrested. He was booked into jail with three counts of organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and burglary. A bond of $810,000 was imposed.