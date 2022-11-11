“Don't give your money to that creepy man”: David Walliams scandal and accusations explained as Britain's Got Talent judge comes under fire online 

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams recently came under fire for making controversial comments about some contestants on the show while filming a January 2020 episode at the London Palladium.

According to an audio transcript obtained by The Guardian, the comments were caught on microphones that are placed on the desks by producers to record the conversations between judges after every audition.

In one of the audios, Walliams was heard calling an elderly performer “c***” three times as he walked off the stage. The contestant reportedly made some lighthearted jokes about the judge as part of his performance.

In another audio, the children’s book author was caught making offensive comments about a female contestant. Speaking about the performer’s personality, he said:

“She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don’t.”

He continued to reiterate his statement and mentioned:

“She’s just like: ‘Oh, f*** off!’ I was saying, she thinks you want to f*** her, but you don’t. It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t!’”

As the audio went viral online, social media users immediately called out the media personality. Some also referred to David Walliams as a “creepy man” and asked people to stop buying his books for their children:

Evelyn Clegg @Evie_tweeting Please don't buy David Walliams' books for your kids. There are so many wonderful children's authors who have integrity and empathy - don't give your money to that creepy man.

Following the controversy, the judge issued an apology while Walliams and Thames TV, the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent, noted that the former’s comment was part of a private communication and not meant for broadcast.

Twitter reacts to David Walliams’ controversy

Netizens called out David Walliams for making inappropriate comments about BGT contestants (Image via Getty Images)

David Walliams is one of the most recognized TV personalities, actors, comedians and children’s book writers in the UK. He has also served as the judge of Britain’s Got Talent since 2012.

More recently, the media personality landed in hot waters after audio of him making inappropriate comments about some BGT contestants while filming a 2020 episode was released online.

The comments sparked immediate outrage, and several social media users took to Twitter to call out Walliams for his actions:

joe @dealzjr david walliams being a creepy danger is the least surprising thing to ever happen david walliams being a creepy danger is the least surprising thing to ever happen

Anna Mac @AnnaMac_Writes



But surprise, surprise it turns out he’s not a very nice person and this is only the stuff they can print.



So I'd urge people not to buy David Walliams books because they are badly written and there are so many talented people out there who write better books.But surprise, surprise it turns out he's not a very nice person and this is only the stuff they can print.

Johnny @Johnny19659 I never thought I’d agree with @piersmorgan but he’s right. I met David Walliams and he is one nasty bastard. Complete and utter fraud. I never thought I’d agree with @piersmorgan but he’s right. I met David Walliams and he is one nasty bastard. Complete and utter fraud.

Tom Huddleston @TomHuddleston_ People in the children's publishing industry will be reeling today from the shock news that David Walliams might not be a very nice person. If only he'd given some sort of sign. People in the children's publishing industry will be reeling today from the shock news that David Walliams might not be a very nice person. If only he'd given some sort of sign.

Monisha Rajesh @monisha_rajesh Wondering when the actual story about David Walliams will be written about. The one that everyone talks about all the time in DMs and whatsapps and the publishers who make tons of money off him pretend isn't happening... Wondering when the actual story about David Walliams will be written about. The one that everyone talks about all the time in DMs and whatsapps and the publishers who make tons of money off him pretend isn't happening...

Mark Grimshaw @MarkGComedyUK Bet David Walliams was extremely relieved this morning upon discovering which of his scandals it was that’s gone public. Bet David Walliams was extremely relieved this morning upon discovering which of his scandals it was that’s gone public.

Charlotte Jee @charlottejee Well, I for one am shocked that David Walliams, a man who did literal blackface on TV and mocked disabilities for laughs, might not be a very nice person. Shocked I tell you! Well, I for one am shocked that David Walliams, a man who did literal blackface on TV and mocked disabilities for laughs, might not be a very nice person. Shocked I tell you!

Victoria 🇺🇦 @Viktoriamac David Walliams has been telling us exactly who he is for a very long time. The prejudice and nastiness in his children's books is a clear indicator. David Walliams has been telling us exactly who he is for a very long time. The prejudice and nastiness in his children's books is a clear indicator.

Laura Evans @yetanotherevans God I really hope this is the beginning of the professional end for David Walliams God I really hope this is the beginning of the professional end for David Walliams

Alex @dreams_of_sheep No surprises that David Walliams is a thoroughly reprehensible human being. Don't buy his books. No surprises that David Walliams is a thoroughly reprehensible human being. Don't buy his books.

As reactions continued to pour in online, David Walliams issued an apology while speaking to The Independent. He said:

“I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Meanwhile, a BGT production house spokesperson admitted that Walliams’ language was “inappropriate” even though the audio was recorded during a “private conversation” nearly three years ago:

“Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate. Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct.”

Another spokesperson for David Walliams’ fellow BGT judge Simon Cowell clarified that the media mogul had no involvement in the former’s remarks:

“We were unaware of the alleged conversation until contacted by the Guardian, and whilst it is not suggested Simon heard the alleged remarks, we can confirm he did not. Britain’s Got Talent is a family show and we do not condone the use of any such language.”

The Guardian confirmed that there were no other instances of any derogatory remarks about contestants other than Walliams’ comments.

