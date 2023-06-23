"Don't kill yourself for a job that would immediately replace you": OceanGate job posting for new submarine pilot sparks disbelief online 

As the families of the five OceanGate Titan submarine passengers mourn the loss of their loved ones, the organization has reportedly already put up a job posting for a new sub pilot. This comes after their submersible went missing on Sunday as they visited the Titanic wreckage. It has since been concluded that those who went on the voyage sadly passed away after suffering from a “catastrophic implosion.”

Several netizens took to Twitter to reveal that OceanGate allegedly had a job opening for a “pilot/ marine technician.” The same was reportedly posted on the company’s official website. It remains unclear as to whether the same was uploaded online before or after the tragic incident. However, netizens are under the assumption that it was posted just after search parties announced that they failed to locate the missing vessel.

Twitter user @GASSTATlONGAL took to their official Twitter account to share a screenshot of what seems to be OceanGate’s website. In one section of the website titled “Current Opportunities,” it was revealed that the organization required an- “electrical/ engineering technician,” “shop technician” and a “submersible pilot/ marine technician.”

Twitter user @DrewSimsOhio also uploaded a screenshot of OceanGate’s Career Opportunity page which revealed that they required a submarine pilot/ marine technician. The description read:

“We are looking for a committed and competent individual with combination of strong mechanical and interpersonal skills who can work on sensitive marine equipment, perform regular maintenance and operate complex systems to support dive operations”

Netizens respond to viral OceanGate job posting

Internet users were furious over the job posting which was found online. Many could not believe that the same appeared on OceanGate’s official website just as the five passengers reportedly passed away in the Titan. It is also important to note that one of the people who were in the submersible including the company’s CEO Stockton Rush. A few reactions online read:

At the time of writing this article, the company had not responded to the same.

Everything to know about OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush

The missing Titan passenger graduated from Princeton with a degree in aerospace engineering in 1984. After graduating, he worked for the McDonnell Douglas Corporation as a flight test engineer. He went on to obtain an MBA from UC Berkley in 1989.

Rush founded OceanGate in 2009. As CEO he oversaw the company’s “financial and engineering strategies” and provided a “vision for development” for the submarine crew members.

Currently, they have three submersibles for “exploration travel,” research and film production.

On June 22, the organization issued an official statement announcing that they had lost all five passengers including Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet after the submarine suffered a “catastrophic implosion.” They also said in their statement:

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with thee five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and job they brought to everyone they knew."

It remains unclear as to whether search parties will continue to search for the submarine and the now- deceased passengers.

