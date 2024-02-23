“Don’t let SVT see this”: SEVENTEEN fans react as producer Na PD’s 20-year-old dance video resurfaces online

SEVENTEEN fans are going gaga over Na PD's 20-year-old dance video. On February 23, a user on X shared a video of producer Na Yeong-seok dancing to Hey Mickey by Toni Basil, which went viral on social media as fans could not stop talking about it.

This dance video was a clip from the South Korean variety show Heroine 5 of Jee Seok-jin when Na Yeong-seok was 29 years old. During one of the segments of the show, the producer was asked to dance to Hey Mickey, and he showed his moves to the song. Na PD also taught his moves to the guests present in the video, focusing on the shoulder moves.

Previously, Jeonghan of SEVENTEEN was bantering about stamina after dancing when he asked Na PD to do a dance video challenge. Remembering all the fun moments between the producer and the boy group, fans could not help but laugh while also appreciating his dancing skills.

They were also seen asking each other not to reveal the video to SEVENTEEN as they might tease the producer for this Hey Mickey dance video. A user on X said, “Don't let SVT see this.”

“Could have been part of a boy group”: SEVENTEEN fans react to Na PD's 20-year-old dance video on Hey Mickey

Na PD and the members of SEVENTEEN have grown closer since they filmed their traveling show, NANA TOUR. The group members were often seen sharing friendly banter with the producer while creating hilarious moments for fans and viewers.

Carats (SEVENTEEN’s fandom) have started following Na Yeong-seok over his growing friendship with the HOT singers and also sharing inside fandom jokes about him online.

On October 28, a video named “Chattering with the ‘God of Music'” was released on Na PD's YouTube channel, where he amusingly revealed not being fond of Jeonghan, leaving fans in laughter. Now, watching Na PD's Hey Mickey dance performance, some fans wished for Jeonghan to see the video, while others said hiding would be better.

Carats further shared their thoughts on X and also complimented the producer for his performing skills. Many said that if he weren't a director, he could easily become a K-pop idol. Fans also referred to him as "Dino's father," drawing comparisons between Dino's looks and Na Yeong-seok's young visuals.

NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN

NANA TOUR has received much love from fans and viewers as it has influenced ticket searches from Korea to Italy. The six-episode travel show displays the FML singers’ charm and wholesome bond as they take to the streets of Rome, Italy. It is directed by Na Yeong-seok and available for fans to watch on the fan community app Weverse and the OTT platform TVING.

