“Don’t Spend That all in One Place!”: Drake getting a 20-Cent tip from a viewer during his Livestream sparks memefest online

On December 17, 2023, Drake hosted a Kick.com livestream for a $1000 sub giveaway that was held after the livestream. During the livestream, an unnamed fan donated 20 cents to the singer, which the singer accepted and thanked for:

"Thank you for the 20-cent tip... appreciate that. That’ll go to a good cause."

The tip of 20 cents has since gone viral and generated reactions filled with memes, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Drake 20 cent tip

Social media users were quick to react to the unnamed fan’s 20-cent tip to Drake. Many took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to express their feelings on the matter. Most expressed their hilarity with memes, while a few also understood the tipper’s presumed circumstance.

A netizen's reaction to the 20-cent tip to Drake (Image via X/@Dexerto)

A netizen's reaction to the 20-cent tip to the rapper (Image via X/@Dexerto)

A netizen's reaction to the 20-cent tip to the rapper (Image via X/@Dexerto)

A netizen's reaction to the 20-cent tip to the rapper (Image via X/@raptv)

A netizen's reaction to the 20-cent tip to the rapper (Image via X/@raptv)

A netizen's reaction to the 20-cent tip to the rapper (Image via X/@Dexerto)

During the livestream, the singer also announced his new Europe tour (further details to be announced at a later date), stating:

"Travel more for the purpose of enjoyment.will. I think I’m going to go on tour in Europe, but again, that’s for work. I’ve never been to so many places. I’ve never been to Italy, never been to Tokyo, never been to Albania."

An overview of Drake's music career

Drake released his debut studio album, Thank Me Later, on June 15, 2010. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian and Billboard 200 album charts. His second studio album, Take Care, was released on November 15, 2011. The multi-platinum certified album also peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian and Billboard 200 album charts.

Views was the singer’s next major album success. The multi-platinum certified album was released on April 29, 2016, and peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian, Australian, Kiwi, Swiss, UK, and Billboard 200 album charts.

The singer had his next major album success with his fifth studio album, Scorpion, released on June 29, 2018. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian, Australian, Irish, Kiwi, Swedish, UK, and the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer's last major success was with his collaborative project with 21 Savage, Her Loss, which was released on November 4, 2022. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian, Billboard 200, and UK album charts.