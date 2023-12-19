"We relate": Stray Kids Felix's hilarious reaction to JYP's Bubble ad sends fans into a laughter riot

Stray Kids' Felix made headlines on December 18, 2023, for his hilarious reaction to the CEO and founder of JYP Entertainment, J.Y. Park joining the fan community app Dear U's Bubble. The latter was the subject of an amusing incident that was inadvertently started by the Stray Kids' rapper.

Felix Yongbok Lee, known mononymously as Felix shared a post about J.Y. Park joining the community on Bubble platform. Felix's checking of the "Do Not Show Again" option caught the fans off guard, which made them laugh.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids fans, the STAYs, collectively agreed that they could relate to the rapper since they would have done the same if they had come across J.Y. Park's advertisement. One of the fans wrote,

"We relate."

Expand Tweet

Fans were in split as they stated that Stray Kids Felix and Seungmin's entire dynamic "is being agents of chaos"

The company's musicians and artists never miss an opportunity to make a spectacle of J.Y. Park, also known as Park Jin-Young or JYP.

Felix aka Yongbok Lee became much more interested in what J.Y. Park would post on Bubble as a result. He then questioned whether or not he should subscribe. Furthermore, another member of Stray Kids, Seungmin made the situation amusing by telling his fans that he would subscribe to J.Y. Park.

For the uninitiated, Dear U developed the messaging software Bubble to facilitate communication between artists and fans. App users may respond to messages, images, and videos sent by artists by paying 4,500 Korean Won (USD 3.44, approximately) a month. For communication between fans and artists, it also offers in-app translation and more.

STAYs found it impossible not to chuckle at their responses. They took it to Twitter and guffawed at the Bubble ad of J.Y. Park in pink shiny suit co-ords and wondered who all would be subscribing.

Here are some of the responses:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, members of Stray Kids have made history by being the first performers of the fourth generation to appear on the Billboard Japan charts for 100 weeks. The trio, who goes by the stage name 3RACHA, is well-known on the internet for their viral rap phrase that went viral on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The three members of Stray Kids known as 3RACHA, Bang Chan, HAN, and Changbin, have maintained their spot on Billboard Japan's Hot 100 Lyricists and Hot 100 Composers charts with relative ease. This further demonstrates the influence of their music on the nation's fans and solidifies their stand as revered artists.

In other news, on November 20, 2023, at midnight KST, Stray Kids unveiled the official music video for their song MEGAVERSE. However, it was Tablo's unusual cameo—a well-known member of the renowned Korean hip-hop group EPIK HIGH—that had fans going crazy towards the end of the video.

Stray Kids' mini-album ROCK-STAR, encompassing eight powerful tracks was released on November 10, 2023. The iconic tracks won the hearts of international music enthusiasts and are titled MEGAVERSE, LALALALA, BLIND SPOT, COMFLEX, Cover Me, Leave, Social Path (feat. LISA) [Korean ver.], and LALALALA [Rock ver.].