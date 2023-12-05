Is 21 Savage in the GTA 6 trailer? Speculation sparks massive excitement among fans

The release of the GTA 6 trailer has sparked plenty of discussions among fans. Players are obviously excited about the trailer, with some even saying it features rapper 21 Savage. Social media posts with this claim have now gone viral across platforms.

Rockstar Games' one-and-a-half-minute-long trailer for GTA 6 revealed a lot of information about the game's setting, with a plethora of shots of the city and the surrounding countryside, including the people. One shot featured a man, who many on the internet believe is an in-game 21 Savage.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) has seen massive engagement and has accrued over 100K views since it was posted. The post, from @GTAVInewz, features pictures of the character in the trailer and a photo of the rapper side by side.

Expand Tweet

While some might argue there is a similarity between the two, it is highly unlikely that there is an official collaboration between the studio and the rapper.

"This racist low key": Viewers divided as some fans claim to have spotted 21 Savage in the GTA 6 trailer

Fans of Grand Theft Auto will know that speculation about characters represented in Rockstar Games' promotional material is nothing new. Who can forget the infamous Lindsay Lohan case? The American actress sued the developers, claiming they had used her likeness in the game for a particular bikini-clad woman in GTA 5.

Lohan would eventually go on to lose that case, but fans also alleged that the same character shared a resemblance with other popular figures like Kate Upton. This is why not everyone on the internet was keen on comparing the man in the GTA 6 trailer with 21 Savage.

One X user wrote that there were plenty of Haitians in Miami, the inspiration for Vice City. Therefore, it may easily be a random representation of a person from Haiti.

Expand Tweet

Others pointed out dissimilarities between the character and the rapper's appearances, particularly their face and hair. One fan stated that if it was a representation of 21 Savage, Rockstar Games had done a poor job.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some even called the comparison racist.

Expand Tweet

A few fans of 21 Savage have claimed that the possible inclusion of the musician in GTA 6 might even mean a music collaboration.

Expand Tweet

Popular singers being featured in video games is not a new thing. The first name that comes to mind is Fortnite. The battle royale giant has been collaborating with several artists for years, with Eminem having been added as a playable skin only a few days ago. Other games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 have also featured Operator skins based on pop stars, including their very own 21 Savage skin.

Third-person narrative games also collaborate with musicians. Remedy Game's use of Poets of the Fall's music in Control and the Alan Wake series has produced some memorable moments for gamers. The Polish band is slated to perform as their in-game persona, Old Gods of Asgard, at The Game Awards this coming Thursday.

However, drawing a connection between the character from the GTA 6 trailer and 21 Savage does seem like a stretch. Readers should note that neither Rockstar Games nor the rapper himself has commented on the rumors.

The few things that Rockstar Games has confirmed include the release window for GTA 6. Fans will have to wait till 2025 to get their hands on the game.

Furthermore, a press release has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch on the current generation consoles, that is the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This means PC gamers may have to wait a while to get their hands on the title.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.