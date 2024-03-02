"Don’t stop searching": Elijah Vue's family pleads for help as search continues for missing Wisconsin toddler

Three-year-old Elijah Vue was last seen on February 20, 2024, in Wisconsin. According to the Two Rivers Police Department, Vue's mother, Katrina Baur's partner, called 911 to report him missing. During the investigation, authorities took Baur into custody and charged her with child neglect. She allegedly sent Vue to her boyfriend's place for "disciplinary reasons."

NBC 26 reported Elijah's family pleading to continue looking for him. The family said,

"Don't stop just searching for my baby Elijah."

The FBI has offered $15,000 for anyone who can provide information on the missing child, while the Two Rivers PD announced an award of $1,000 for the same cause.

For those unaware, Elijah Vue went missing after being last seen on February 20. His mother's boyfriend, Jesse Vang, reported him missing. Both Vang and the kid's mother were later taken into custody and charged. NBC 26 reported that Fond du Lac authorities are assisting the Two Rivers Police Department in the missing child case.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been collaborating to search for Elijah Vue. As reported by the Independent, on Tuesday, a relative said,

"The pain is indescribable. We cannot express our sorrow or the desperation that consumes us. To anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts, we plead with you to please come forward."

Orson Vue, Elijah's uncle, said,

"It breaks my heart when I think about it. But, when we come together and put a plan in place, we go through with it."

It has been confirmed that several local volunteers have taken part in the process of looking for the missing toddler. Orson further said,

"That's the ultimate plan. Having them meet. Having them get to know each other, run around and play."

Local volunteers have joined the search for Elijah

According to a criminal complaint, Vue's mom traveled to Fond du Lac to meet her boyfriend and allegedly left her child with him. This meeting occurred about a week before the kid's disappearance. A resident of the area, identified as Jordan Dillon, led a search party in the nearby area. She added,

"I'm just hoping for a good outcome, that maybe we can be helpful in some way, shape or form. As a mother, I really needed to do this."

According to NBC 26, Stephanie Anheuser, who also joined the search party in Fond du Lac, said,

"We all have to think positively that this little boy is safe somewhere."

FOX 11 News reported that authorities have urged the public to contact them at 1-844-267-6648 if they have any information about missing Elijah Vue. The toddler has been described as being three feet tall and weighing around 45 pounds, with dark blond hair and brown eyes. He also reportedly has a birthmark on his left knee.

The volunteers and Elijah Vue's family are hopeful that he will be found safe. However, as of now, no solid information about his whereabouts has been discovered.