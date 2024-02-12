Where was Chantale Grossman last seen? Body reportedly found in search of missing Texas nurse

Chantale Grossman, who went missing on Thursday, February 8, has been found dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Her husband, Carl Grossman, told KHOU 11 News that she left for work at around 8 am on February 8 and then left work around 8.15 am for coffee but never returned. She was last seen at the 20300 block of Draper Road.

Carl told the news outlet that he felt something wasn't right when Chantale left for work that morning. Law enforcement officials stated that the 50-year-old woman's vehicle was found in a park where, according to Carl, Chantale went quite often after losing her son.

Chantale Grossman has reportedly been found dead after she went missing for more than two days

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, Chantale Grossman, a 50-year-old woman from Cypress, left her house to reach her workplace. At 8.15 am, she left her work to get coffee. However, nobody heard from her after that. Authorities launched search parties to look for the missing woman but got no clue. Her truck was later found parked at Kleb Woods Nature Preserve Park.

Carl Grossman told KHOU 11 News,

"I couldn’t get through to her with her with text messages, then I could see that they weren’t going through. I knew her phone was off."

He added:

"We immediately started looking. We went to the Starbucks where she said she was going to go, and I came here, and I found her truck right over there."

According to Carl, Chantale Grossman went to that park where the truck was found quite frequently. She allegedly visited the park in memory of her deceased son, who died after consuming fentanyl-laced drugs.

Chantale's husband believed that she changed after her son's demise

Carl Grossman told the news station about the time when Chantale left their house for work. He said,

"The hug was unusual, longer, tighter. I said there’s something wrong. And she shrugged her shoulders. And I said, you know, when you do this, I think that other stuff is going to happen."

After authorities found the abandoned truck in the park, they sealed it for further investigation. The police haven't disclosed where and when Chantale Grossman's body was found.

According to Carl, the 50-year-old woman changed after her son's death. He said,

"Fentanyl kills. It kills the users, and oftentimes it kills the family. I don’t know where she is, but I know that the grief was such that nobody could break through to it."

Harris County Sheriff's Office urged the public to contact them if they had any information about the missing woman's case. The case is an ongoing investigation.

