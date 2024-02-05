Where was Summer Wells last seen? Search continues for missing Tennessee girl two years after disappearance

Tennessee girl, Summer Wells, disappeared on June 15, 2021. February 4, 2024, marked the 8th birthday for the missing girl, who was only 5 years old when she went missing. It was reported that Wells was last seen at her residence on Ben Hill Road in Rogersville. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an image that shows what she might look like, at present.

The authorities have further released a statement according to which they are still investigating and trying to locate the whereabouts of the missing girl. Apart from TBI, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were also involved in the investigation.

Then-5-year-old Summer Wells went missing from her Rogersville home back in 2021, and authorities haven't found her yet

The Wells family's life upside down, after 5-year-old Summer Wells disappeared from her house on June 15, 2021. More than two years have passed since that date, and authorities have still not found out her whereabouts. A statewide AMBER alert has been issued following her disappearance.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Although we still don't have the answers we have been seeking, agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance."

Expand Tweet

Times News further reported that a prayer vigil is scheduled for February 15, 2024, at Warriors Path State Park Riding Stables, from 6.30 pm to 8 pm, to honor Wells.

The TBI has released an age-progressive image of the missing girl

The image released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been created by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. It has been released to facilitate the search for the missing girl. After Summer disappeared on June 15, 2021, authorities conducted a 13-day search in the mountainous terrain around her house. After months of investigation, law enforcement agencies again looked into the residence, to find clues.

The investigation at the property happened in November 21, in the last week. A dive team was also deployed to search a nearby pond to find her whereabouts, or some hint that could lead them to Summer Wells. In February 2022, they again arrived at the family home where she was last seen and conducted a thorough investigation.

Expand Tweet

Despite so many searches and such intense investigation, law enforcement has still been unsuccessful in locating Summer. Authorities are seeking public help and have stated that if anybody has any information about the missing girl, they should reach out at 1-800-TBI-FIND.