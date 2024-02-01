Justin Mohn has been accused of killing his father, 68-year-old Mike Mohn. NBC News reported that the cops have not confirmed the suspect's age, however, public records determine his age to be 32 years. Not just the alleged murder, Justin also posted a disturbing video on YouTube.

Disclaimer: This article contains information that might be sensitive to some readers.

The suspect has been slapped with multiple charges including first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. After the alleged killing, Justin reportedly fled in his dad's car, as reported by ABC News. The victim's wife, Denise Mohn was the first one who called the cops after discovering the victim's severed head in the house.

Justin Mohn faces murder charges after he was accused of killing his father and allegedly beheading his head

Authorities have mentioned that on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, Justin Mohn allegedly killed his father in the family residence in Middletown Township. After the arrest, the suspect was charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and possession of a criminal weapon. The victim's wife reportedly found the decapitated body and then called the cops who responded to the scene at about 7 pm local time.

Justin Mohn has been denied bail, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 8, 2024. ABC News reported that YouTube has issued a statement after Mohn's video. According to the statement released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024,

"YouTube has strict policies prohibiting graphic violence and violent extremism. The video was removed for violating our graphic violence policy and Justin Mohn’s channel was terminated in line with our violent extremism policies."

The investigation has involved the FBI as well, as reported by the news station, who are working alongside the lead investigating agency. In the now-deleted video, the suspect allegedly threatened several federal agencies. Middletown Township Police Capt. Pete Feeney said,

"There's plenty of evidence to process, I'm sure they'll be reviewing that video."

The suspect reportedly has filed at least three lawsuits against federal agencies

During the investigation, authorities discovered several lawsuits that Justin had filed over time, against federal agencies. The lawsuits claim that the US government and the feds have negligently caused him to take out student loans between the period of 2010 and 2014.

In 2020, another lawsuit was filed by him, against his ex-employer, Progressive Insurance. The lawsuit claimed wrongful termination and gender discrimination against men in the company. A district court, however, stated that the suspect failed to prove any instance of discrimination within the company, as reported by NBC News. Feeney spoke about the current incident, and said,

"We didn’t know where he was going and what his intentions were when he left here. Fortunately, we were able to get a location based on his cellphone."

Authorities have confirmed that the community is not at threat. They are currently investigating the alleged murder. NBC News reported that the victim worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District. They have expressed condolences after the tragic loss of their employee.