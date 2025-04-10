"Donatella stepping down is really the end": Internet reacts to Prada buying Versace in $1.38bn deal

Prada Group has officially decided to acquire Versace in a deal worth $1.38 billion, marking a significant shift in the global luxury fashion landscape. Announced on Thursday, April 10, 2025, the deal brings two of the country's biggest designer labels under one umbrella, as reported by the BBC (April 10, 2025).

The acquisition was confirmed by Prada chairman Patrizio Bertelli, who said the company intends to "continue Versace's legacy celebrating and re-interpreting its bold and timeless aesthetic."

The deal includes Versace's debt and is part of a broader strategy by the Milan-based fashion house to compete more directly with global luxury conglomerates like LVMH and Kering. It is also the largest acquisition in Prada's 112-year history.

According to the BBC, Donatella Versace, who stepped down from her creative director role in March after nearly three decades, will remain involved with the brand as chief brand ambassador. Dario Vitale, previously the design and image director of Prada's Miu Miu label, will take over as Versace's new Chief Creative Officer.

Fans have taken to social media to express their emotions following news of the Prada-Versace deal and Donatella's departure from her longtime leadership role.

"Donatella stepping down is really the end of versace omg," one X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

"That's a huge move prada's making! interesting to see how this changes the luxury fashion landscape with versace now under their wing," another user wrote.

"Prada snatching Versace for $1.375B? That's a flex—two Italian legends under one roof, ready to slay the luxury game!" a user noted.

Fans expressed a mix of shock, nostalgia, and skepticism over the heritage brand's $1.38 billion acquisition of Versace, with some praising the strategic move while others questioning the brand's value and direction.

"I don't understand how Versace went under like this. They were always my favorite," an X user remarked.

"I didn't think Versace was worth that little. Elon Musk could have purchased it," another user said.

"Overpriced China made stuff worn by celebrities. No thanks I just get knock off from street vendors," a netizen wrote.

Prada's strategic takeover signals a new chapter for Versace

The acquisition deal values Versace at significantly less than the $2.15 billion that Capri Holdings paid when it acquired the brand in 2018. This reduced valuation reflects Versace's financial struggles in recent years, including operating losses due to a global slowdown in luxury demand, as stated by the BBC.

According to the Guardian, the Milan-based fashion house's acquisition positions Prada as Italy's largest luxury fashion group, bolstered by its ownership of Miu Miu, Church's, and other designer labels. The company is controlled by Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, who have led efforts to expand Prada's influence in the global market.

"This is a long-term play. Versace has huge potential. The journey will be long and will require disciplined execution and patience," said CEO Andrea Guerra.

The Italian fashion giant's leadership has emphasized that it intends to preserve the brand's bold and distinctive aesthetic while positioning it for a financial turnaround.

Donatella Versace took over as creative director in 1997 after the tragic murder of her brother, Gianni Versace. Under her leadership, Versace evolved into one of the most recognizable names in global fashion, associated with bold runway statements, celebrity partnerships, and high-glamour couture, as reported by Page Six.

According to Time, she played a pivotal role in cultural moments such as Jennifer Lopez's green jungle dress at the 2000 Grammys and Beyoncé's custom tour outfits. Despite challenges over the years, she remained the face and spirit of the brand.

Her departure as creative director was described by insiders as abrupt. Reports from early March indicated that Donatella had been "pushed out" of the role by Capri Holdings before the sale negotiations advanced, as stated by Page Six on March 28.

Now 69, Donatella is no longer allowed to design under her name or use it commercially, per the transition terms. However, she has said she will remain a passionate supporter of Versace:

"Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart."

Industry analysts have noted the potential synergies between the brands but also flagged the challenge of preserving Versace's legacy without Donatella at the creative helm. Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein, said the deal makes strategic sense, but noted, "Versace requires huge investments," as reported by Bloomberg on April 10.

Though fans and fashion insiders remain emotionally invested in Donatella's legacy, the Milan-based fashion house is moving forward with a business-first approach.

