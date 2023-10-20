Doom Patrol season 4 episode 10 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Doom Patrol season 4 episode 10 will be released on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 12 am PT on HBO Max worldwide. The episode is titled Tomb Patrol. In the last episode, episode 9, Doom Patrol delivers a musical that is both very entertaining and, in the words of executive producer and showrunner Jeremy Carver, somewhat "indelicate."

Episode 9 was titled Immortimus Patrol. Disappointed that the Doom Patrol was receiving praise for saving her, Isabel Feathers/Immortus altered reality to make every day a celebration of her magnificence alone. This doesn't last long, though, as when Isabel shows up for supper, opinions on leaving this imaginary world are divided.

Isabel wants them all to praise her, but they start to criticize her behavior one by one. She then sends them back to the real world after approving their demise. She calls out Mr. 104 in particular, saying that he is going to blow up shortly, and with that, the episode ends.

Doom Patrol season 4 episode 10 release date and timings for all regions

Doom Patrol season 4 episode 10, titled Tomb Patrol, will be released on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 12 am PT on HBO Max worldwide. Below are the release dates and timings across the regions of Doom Patrol season 4 episode 10.

Region Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 12 am Central Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 3 am British Summer Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 8 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 9 am Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 6 pm Philippines Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 3 pm

A brief recap of Doom Patrol season 4 episode 9

Doom Patrol season 4 episode 9, titled Immortimus Patrol, saw a musical special while our misfits were trapped (some by choice) in an alternate reality. The episode opens with Dorothy and the team waking up without any memories of their real lives.

Notably, Cliff and Larry have regained their human forms. Each character has a musical number of their own, and while they all keep singing and dancing, they begin to realize that something is wrong here, starting with Laura.

Laura holds a meeting and informs everyone that they are actually a bunch of misfit superheroes known as the Doom Patrol and that the world they are living in is a manufactured illusion. The gang first brushes this off, and Rita goes back upstairs to take care of business.

Casey is invited to go with Laura as she reveals the startling information she found on the videotapes. One by one, the team members begin to remember who they really are when the tapes are stopped, revealing the Chief's interviews.

Larry is excited to get back to the real world at first, but Mr. 104 convinces him to remain by offering a better life in this made-up world. Rita confides in Laura after watching her own interview and says she doesn't want to leave this world since it doesn't view her as a monster.

Cliff, on the other hand, debates the benefits of staying in this made-up world in a passionate phone chat with his daughter and performs a duet with his robot alter ego.

Towards the end of the episode, Isabel arrives, interrupting the group's supper, and they argue whether or not to break away from this fantasy. Every member speaks out against Isabel's activities, and she encounters opposition while she longs for their admiration. Isabel at last determines their future and returns them to reality.

Immortus Patrol was a musical that explored the characters' inner conflict as they tried to reconcile the harsh realities of their real existence with the comforts of their made-up world.

What to expect from Doom Patrol season 4 episode 10

Doom Patrol season 4 is set to mark the end of the series, following its cancellation on Max. This season has a total of 12 episodes, which means there are a total of 2 more episodes left after Doom Patrol season 4 episode 10 “Tomb Patrol” premieres.

Moving ahead, there are two main things to be aware of before Doom Patrol season 4 episode 10 airs. First off, the only person immune to Immortus' temporal leaps is Madame Rouge. The rest of Doom Patrol is in the dark about this, though.

They think Isabel is a wonderful person and are enjoying their newfound fame. It's unknown why Madam Rouge is unaffected; however, this could possibly be because she time-traveled from the past.

Furthermore, Cliff's actions have allowed the final zombie butt to escape. There will be a zombie-butt apocalypse if even one person is bitten by it. That will result in what fans witnessed as a vision at the start of season 4.

Typically, shows steer clear of the worst-case scenario but alas this is Doom Patrol we are talking about. Doom Patrol season 4 episode 10 and the last two episodes air on Max weekly. The previous 9 episodes of these series are available right now to stream.

