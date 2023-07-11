Doug Burgum net worth: North Dakota Governor's fortune explored amid $20 gift card donation drive

Governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum has requested donations worth $1 in exchange for gift cards of $20.

He needs to get a maximum number of donors to be eligible for the Republican debate in Milwaukee next month. He's one of the wealthiest US governors, and according to thedistin, his net worth is estimated to be $1.1 billion.

The voters have received an email that says that Burgum would provide a $20 gift card to those who offer donations for his campaign. The donations can be sent to a website called WineRed. A message on the site reads:

"The burden on American families caused by the Democrats in unruly, and Joe Biden is doing nothing to fix it."

Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) @DougBurgum

Get yours here: People are hurting because of Bidenflation, and giving Biden Economic Relief cards is a way to help 50,000 people until we get in office and fix this crazy economy for everyone!Get yours here: secure.winred.com/doug-burgum-fo… People are hurting because of Bidenflation, and giving Biden Economic Relief cards is a way to help 50,000 people until we get in office and fix this crazy economy for everyone! Get yours here: secure.winred.com/doug-burgum-fo…

Doug Burgum's move has received a lot of attention online, as he's already wealthy, so his action could be hinting that his campaign has failed to get the popularity as expected.

Republican National Committee has also issued some rules where candidates must have a list of contributions from around 40,000 donors in 20 or more states. The candidates have to necessarily earn around 1% in a trio of high-quality national polls between July 1 and August 21 this year.

Doug Burgum has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as politician and entrepreneur

Doug Burgum is the 33rd governor of North Dakota and has held the position since 2016.

He has been the board chairman of Atlassian and SuccessFactors, which has contributed to his earnings. Burgum's net worth is reported to be $1.1 billion, according to thedistin.

Burgum established a real-estate development firm called Kilbourne Group and built the tallest building in Fargo in 2013, which came to be known as Block 9 or Dakota Place. The company has taken over various properties in Fargo.

Doug Burgum joined as the president of the accounting software company, Great Plains Software in 1984.

The company earned revenue of around $300 million in the 90s. It was later purchased by Microsoft in 2001, and Burgum became the senior vice president of Microsoft Business Solutions Group.

He has previously worked at companies like Intelligent InSites and McKinsey & Company. Doug later launched the Doug Burgum Family Fund in 2008.

Doug Burgum running for 2024 presidential race

Burgum has earned a lot from his work as a politician and entrepreneur (Image via R. Born/Getty Images)

Doug Burgum entered the 2024 presidential race this year and was the 12th Republican candidate on the list.

While launching his campaign in Fargo, North Dakota in June 2023, he said:

"We need new leadership for the changing economy. We need a leader who understands the real work that Americans do every day.

"Someone who's worked alongside our farmers, our ranchers and our small business owners, someone who's held jobs where you shower at the end of the day, not at the beginning."

He said that people need a leader who emphasizes the economy, energy and national security. He added:

"U.S. energy policy can not be separated from either our economy or from our national security. Energy policy directly underpins both, and we need to stop buying energy from our enemies and start selling energy to our friends and allies."

He criticized Joe Biden in his speech, blaming him for the high inflation, and addressed the obsession of the administration to create mountains of federal red tape and actions leading to an increase in gas prices.

Poll : 0 votes