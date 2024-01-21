Duncan Rouleau open to an adult spin on Ben 10 in animated reboot

News of a Ben 10 animated reboot covering adult themes has been astray since creator Duncan Rouleau sat for an interview with Cartoon Base.

In the exclusive interview, Rouleau admits to being interested in making a reboot of the widely popular series. However, this time around he is keen on doing things a bit differently. Without providing any official confirmation regarding a new comic book, the creator expressed his desire to reinvent Ben Tennyson's character with the possibility of new stories and characters. He says:

"We don’t look backwards. We are always looking for ways to explore and build on the idea. Early on that included following Ben as he aged, but any iterations in the future will be about discovering new ways of telling Ben’s story."

Additionally, he also expressed his wish to include more mature or adult themes in the new rendition.

What did Ben 10 creator Duncan Rouleau say about a possible reboot of the comic book?

While chatting with Cartoon Base, creator of the Ben 10 comic book franchise Duncan Rouleau expressed his interest in making an animated reboot of the hit series.

He also highlighted his willingness to include more "mature themes" in the new comics that would cater to a larger audience as well as create awareness amongst the younger lot. When asked if he would be keen on making the series covering more adult topics that are relevant to the current times, Rouleau says:

"Absolutely. It would be great to have a high stakes show that offered more mature themes. Not so interested in gore or sexual content, but dealing with emotional, social and political elements that the MCU movies deal with would be exciting."

Further, on being asked if Rouleau would be up for a Ben 10000 special which tells the story of Ben Tyson from the future, the comic book writer says:

"Yes. Ben 10000 is a great character and deserves their own feature."

Is a new Ben 10 movie in the works?

Since there has been no official news from Man of Action, Cartoon Network Studios, or Warner Bros. Discovery, it is difficult to establish if there will be a Ben 10 reboot.

Fans of the franchise have not been too hopeful about a reboot but Duncan Rouleau's recent interview with Cartoon Base has given them all a glimmer of hope.

When Rouleau expressed his desire to make an animated reboot of the series covering adult themes, fans saw it as an opportunity to get more series content. However when asked if there is any official confirmation regarding the reboot Rouleau said:

"Unfortunately I cannot say. I can tell you that there is a STRONG DESIRE from both Ben 10 fans as well as the guys at Man of Action."

Therefore, at this point, the possibility of a reboot is difficult to establish.

Who is Duncan Rouleau?

Duncan Rouleau is a famous American comic book writer (Image via Pinterest/Ege Berk)

Duncan Rouleau is an American comic book writer. He is most famous for creating the widely popular series Ben 10, along with fellow creators Joe Casey, Steven T. Seagle, and Joe Kelly, from Man of Action Studios.

Rouleau is also widely known for his other works such as his illustrations for famous comic books like Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and, Image Comics. The 2016 Ben 10 reboot was also created by Rouleau. He also co-wrote the 2022 Netflix animated television series Sonic Prime.

You can watch all episodes of Ben 10 on Netflix and Max.