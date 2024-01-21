Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees on Netflix- Release date, synopsis, and more about the comedy special

Jacqueline Novak’s comedy special, Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees, is set to release on Netflix on January 23, 2024. The Natasha Lyonne-directed comedy special features Novak performing at her stand-up show Get on Your Knees.

According to Netflix, the synopsis for the comedy special reads:

“Comedian Jacqueline Novak delivers a funny and philosophical meditation on s*x, coming-of-age and a certain body part in this intimate stand-up special.”

As Jacqueline Novak’s comedy special is about to hit Netflix in a few days, here is all you need to know about the upcoming show.

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees is "raunchy" and "poignant"

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees will premiere on Netflix on January 23, 2024, and the comedy special’s runtime will be 1 hour and 34 minutes. The show was filmed at The Town Hall Theatre in New York City and was Novak’s final performance of her Get on Your Knees stand-up show tour, which premiered in 2019.

The makers have described this show as a “concert film-meets-comedy special.” According to the press release, the comedy special is:

“both raunchy and poignant, an unexpectedly philosophical, coming-of-age tale of triumph that pushes the boundaries of stand-up.”

Actor Jeremy O Harris, who is known for Netflix’s series Emily in Paris, praised the comedy special by calling it “hilarious."

“Never in my lifetime could I imagine seeing such a hilarious, rigorous, and gut tingling semiotic deconstruction of the phallus in the theatre,” Harris said.

The actor further added:

“This felt as if Andrea Dworkin and Spaulding Gray had a child they made listen to only Moms Mabley and read only Mary Oliver.”

Ensemble cast

Jacqueline Novak started Get on Your Knees in 2018, where she performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland. The show was called How Embarrassing for Her in its early days.

Later, Novak presented her performance in Los Angeles. Following that, the show grabbed Natasha Lyonne and Mike Birbiglia’s attention. Lyonne decided to present the show, with Mike serving as the producer.

Novak has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, HBO's 2 Dope Queens, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Besides this, she also had her stand-up show on Comedy Central, called The Half Hour.

Novak is also known for her appearances on television sketch comedy shows and animated series such as Animals, The Characters, and Inside Amy Schumer. She has also written for Anthony Jeselnik’s Comedy Central show Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik and for the television sitcom series Broad City.

Natasha Lyonne has directed the comedy special. She is popular for her crime comedy-drama series Poker Face, which stars her in the leading role. The Rian Johnson-directed series received critical acclaim, with Lyonne receiving a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Besides directing the Netflix stand-up special, she also served as the executive producer of the show along with Jacqueline Novak. In addition to Novak and Lyonne, Chris Laker, John Early, John Irwin, and Mike Birbiglia are also executive-producing the Netflix comedy special.

Stay tuned to know more about Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees as it premieres on Netflix in a few days.

