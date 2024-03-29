Dune 2 director Denis Villeneuve tells Steven Spielberg about the potential of Zendaya as a director

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve revealed to Stephen Spielberg that Zendaya had the potential to become a director. In a conversation during DGA's The Director's Cut podcast released on March 26, Dune: Part Two director Villeneuve praised his leading lady for her work ethics and being an ardent listener to directions.

Spielberg, who was the podcast moderator, asked him:

"Were there any actors on your film that you think will be directors? That were kind of like, over your shoulder, wanting to see the lens, really curious about how you were styling your shots?"

Villeneuve named Zendaya in response, saying:

"The truth … there’s someone that spent a lot of time behind the camera listening — Zendaya."

Zendaya portrayed Chani opposite Timothée Chalamet in the recent Dune movies, for which she earned critical acclaim. Dune: Part Two, which released on March 1, 2024, is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year at the time of writing this article.

What did Denis Villeneuve say about Zendaya?

The world premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' (Image via Getty/John Phillips)

Jaws director Steven Spielberg sat down with Denis Villeneuve in a one-on-on conversation for DGA's The Director's Cut podcast. Spielberg was all praise for the latter's latest sci-fi blockbuster Dune: Part Two, which has received critical and commercial success. When he asked which cast member from Dune had a future as a director, Villeneuve said about Zendaya:

"She’s so clever, but shows she’s brilliant and her strong presence, and she was always on set even when she was not shooting. Just sitting between [cinematographer] Greg [Fraser] and I listening, listening and listening. So I would not be surprised that one day we learn that she wants to go behind [the camera]."

Following the answer, Spielberg pretended to write down Zendaya's name. "See if Zendaya is available..." he joked, noting down his interest in the actress.

Steven Spielberg at the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon (via Getty/JC Olivera)

The former Disney star has already worked as a producer in Netflix's Malcolm & Marie and the second season of HBO's Euphoria, for which she won an Emmy for Best Actress twice. She is also a recipient of a Golden Globe award, and serves as a producer in her upcoming film Challengers.

Steven Spielberg shared his love for Denis Villeneuve's film during the conversation. Hailing Villeneuve as the newest addition to a short list of visionary filmmakers, the legendary Oscar-winner said:

"This is truly a visual epic, and it's also filled with deeply, deeply drawn characters. Yet the dialogue is very sparse when you look at it proportionately to the running time of the film. It's such a cinema. The shots are so painterly, yet there's not an angle or single setup that's pretentious. You have made one of the most brilliant science fiction films I have ever seen."

The complete podcast is available to stream on Spotify. Based on the novel by Frank Herbert, Dune: Part Two also stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, among others. Zendaya will next appear on the sports drama film Challengers, set to be released on April 26, 2024.